Tkachuk sets aside differences with teammates from the Pacific Division at NHL All-Star Game

Matthew Tkachuk was the unofficial first son of St. Louis during last weekend’s National Hockey League All-Star vacation, representing the city where he grew up and did his best to accommodate events at community events.

He has stepped up the game. He attended his former school. He paid homage to his hometown Major League Baseball team, the Cardinals, and tore off his All-Star jersey to reveal a Yadier Molina jersey.

All this, together with his presence at the game, has shown that the winger of Calgary Flames has arrived and that he is a bona fide NHL star.

He was one of the best of the best and that included sharing the company of fellow Pacific Division All Stars Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and winger Leon Draisaitl.

But at home in these parts – in Alberta – the battle continues and will start warming up again on Wednesday when the teams meet at Rogers Place. So you can only imagine how images of Tkachuk who casually talked to McDavid in the dressing room of Enterprise Center were received by fans when it reached social media. (The two train together with Gary Roberts in the summer by the way … nothing to see there).

Especially those who continue to worry about whether or not Tkachuk should / should not / should not have to fight / fight against Zack Kassian.

The feud was so great that prior to the All-Star competition, Draisaitl threatened to skate off the ice when he was on a par with Tkachuk.

On the way to the weekend events, his answer softened – and the hatchet was somewhat buried and differences were set aside.

“Yes, you have to,” Draisaitl had told the media prior to the game. “This is all for fun, here, and we are all here to have a good time. So (some of his earlier comments) may have been taken out of context by some people, but I am here to have fun and entertain myself. “

The two actually worked together for a goal during the All Star game when Tkachuk left a drop pass to Draisaitl who had buried it past Jordan Binnington.

When asked whether Tkachuk thought about just photographing it himself, Tkachuk does not bite, fully knowing the context and direction of the line of questioning.

“No,” he said. “To be honest, I just wanted to win. It was a good event – all those guys … you think of the teams that represent the Pacific, we all have fights with them. Whether it’s Vegas, or San Jose, or L.A., Vancouver, all those teams, we have some serious fights against them. We will continue to play great games against them for the rest of this year. But at an event like this it was pretty fun to put everything aside and just enjoy each other’s company and enjoy on ice against some of the best players in the world. “

In other words, they decided to play fun … at least for the weekend.

“If there is a divorce (in the room between him and Draisaitl), there would be 15 divorces in the room, because 15 teams were represented in the West,” Tkachuk said. “When it comes down to it, we are all there to have a good time and we all enjoy each other’s company. A bunch of really good guys, frankly, I loved it on the ice rink. As hockey players we are such great guys that you can play just as hard as we do all year and years, play-offs and a lot of fights with each other, and you go there and it’s like nothing ever happened to each other. dressing room, after a few drinks, everything.

“It was pretty cool to be part of it.”

