Tkachuk overshadowed the star-studded efforts of Flames in Battle of Alberta

MONTREAL – It is never surprising when Matthew Tkachuk manages to steal the spotlight, because the polarizing pests have the rare possibility of changing games in a number of ways.

His targets from Zack Kassian Saturday finally decided the outcome of a game won 4-3 by the Flames, who cashed in a power play thanks to Kassian’s series of Hulk attacks on Tkachuk, who did not want to dance again.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety said on Sunday that there was nothing wrong with Tkachuk’s helmet-removing hits on Kassian, but would have a hearing with Kassian before the attack.

The debate continues on the responsibility of Tkachuk while the game continues to make an effort to interpret its ever-evolving hockey code.

House of the flames

Stream all 82 Flames games with Sportsnet this season NOW. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout-free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

On Sunday the questions continued, because those north of Red Deer were stunned that the three targets of Tkachuk on Kassian were considered by top officials to be on board.

Those in the southern half of Alberta were delighted that it will be Kassian who will respond to competition disciple George Parros Monday for showering the squat Tkachuk with more than half a dozen furious leftovers to the skull while he is covered with gloves firmly attached.

No one wonders if it was a coincidence that the second linesman took his time to intervene in what was previously resolved by the two players.

No one argues about the merits of having a boy like Tkachuk with his black hat awaken the Battle of Alberta.

It is clear which fanbase will buy the “Get off the job” T-shirts and which one it will record for the “He is an (expletive)” paraphernalia.

Everything is good for business.

This was without a doubt one of the best three-hour NHL sessions this season. The game had everything, including various lead changes, another jewel from Connor McDavid, no fewer than 49 hits and some always welcome vitriol and controversy.

Better yet, the word war continued in the respective changing rooms, creating even more juicy rematches on January 29 and February 1.

Not lost in Calgary’s dressing room was how complete a game the leading Flames played in the Pacific, which raised the hope that perhaps when the chips go down, there are a large group of characters who can take on the challenge.

That was the knock on the flames last spring when they collapsed en masse.

Several notable performances were honorable this night, making it nearly as difficult to choose the three stars as it was to convince fans on both sides of the merits of what Tkachuk did or did not do when asked to dance.

The power game of Flames was the difference, the penalty kill kept the win and the Flames won five in a row to set up a fully Canadian road trip through Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa this week with many heroes on board, including:

• Elias Lindholm: For the second time in three games, the best Flames player scored twice – quite a statement in a game in which his main responsibility was to close McDavid. The man doing it all for the Flames hit the 20 goals with his game winner during the power play, and was the key to taking out the advantage of the Oilers only man late in the evening. He has given the Flames a versatility that he did not have before by centering the top line with Tkachuk and Andrew Mangiapane, allowing Sean Monahan’s second unit to compete with Leon Draisaitl.

• Johnny Gaudreau: it was poetic that ten minutes after McDavid placed the visitors 2-1, the top gun from Flames resident reacted with a top-notch beauty made possible by one of his patented blue-blue east-west companies line that opened its shooting range. A game-high six shots on target in a competition in which he returned from a nightmarish shift where his turnover eventually bounced into his own goal from his leg.

• Tkachuk: Put all the drama aside, the player with the highest payment from Flames was money all night, led the game with six hits, helped limit the effectiveness of McDavid, offered the perfect screen for Lindholm’s game winner and filled it all with a quote to be anchored in the Battle of Honor gallery.

FANTASY SWIMMING POOL MESSAGE!

Play the Sportsnet Fantasy Hockey Pool presented by RAM for your chance to ride away with a 2020 RAM 1500 Sport or win cash prizes! It’s FREE and easy to play!

• Dillon Dube: The boy from nearby Cochrane said before the game that his wildest dreams of playing in the NHL never included playing in the BOA he saw as a child. Nevertheless, halfway through the second period he broke into a game-binding goal. On a ruthless pre-check in which Derek Ryan unpacked a clean-up attempt from Ethan Bear and fired at Mikko Koskinen, Dube changed the rebound with a sweet finish. Justice served for Dube, who was robbed by Koskinen three minutes in the night.

• Cam Talbot: one of the brightest spotlights in the game was the former Oiler, who earned his third straight start and walked away with his fourth straight victory. Several of his 29 saves were crucial, including a vast path, except James Neal, who was unable to convert on an open net, as he did so many times last season like a flame.

• Monahan: he continued to focus on being more physical, fully involved at both ends of the ice, ending with an assist and a screen on Koskinen that allowed Gaudreau’s goal to find the net.

None of this forgets Sam Tenett’s tenacity, Travis Hamonic’s shot-blocking gritty or Mangiapane’s prediction that almost opened the score in the first minute, as he did in the first flames of Flames in Edmonton December 27.

Very few passengers.

“I agree – we have a solid night up and down in our line-up,” said Talbot, who only had three teammates who had not registered a shot at goal.

“Gio and Brodes have done great in their sales and Hani and Hammer have done great too. Our backside was extremely solid and we received a lot of support from our attackers who came back. We received just as many contributions from everyone in this room. “

For a Flames fan base enjoying a memorable evening at the Dome, there were so many encouraging signs, so many delightful storylines and palpable excitement for the upcoming return.