Tkachuk from Flames gets the last laugh after polarizing the fight with Kassian

CALGARY – Even after the last whistle blew, Matthew Tkachuk chose not to hold back Zack Kassian.

“If he doesn’t want to be hit, stay away,” said the Calgary Flames winger of his second favorite NHL target.

“I caught him there three times – you think he would learn after the first one. If he wants to react that way, we take the power game, we take the winner of the game and we go to the first place.”

House of the flames

Stream all 82 Flames games with Sportsnet this season NOW. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout-free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

While the dust settled in decades on one of Alberta’s most entertaining, harsh and intense battles, the summary of Tkachuk was amazing.

Cassian’s double-minor and misconduct punishment for rag doll Tkachuk after the second of three hellacious hits on the tough Oilers ahead set Elias Lindholm’s game-winning goal in a 4-3 Calgary win.

Just like November 2018, when Kassian received a triple minor (baby steps) for not being tempted to attract Tkachuk, the Flames agitator had Oilers nation in a tizzy because he refused to drop his mittens. Again.

The debate continued after the competition as to whether it is up to Tkachuk to ultimately “account” for his physicality by agreeing that he will be plagued by a trained murderer who received half a dozen leftovers on Tkachuk while he was Flame threw.

“I’m not fighting him,” Tkachuk grinned, interrupting the scene by bending his left arm as he skated past the Oilers bank.

“Difficult consideration there.”

Sign up for NHL newsletters

Get the best out of our NHL coverage and exclusive offers directly in your inbox!

At the same time that Tkachuk rubbed salt into the wound, Kassian’s trademark was an exaggerated exuberance in the Oilers locker room where he had a series of Tkachuk choice words, saying he wished it was a play-off series so that he could return the favor in a few days.

“There was a lot to pick up tonight, so you have to do what it takes to win,” Tkachuk shrugged, rocking Kassian three times with the kind of focused but clean hits, he generally reserves for Drew Doughty.

“That is part of my game. If I don’t do that, I’m not the same player. At the moment the puck is not going as it was at the beginning of the year, but you have to be the kind of player where you can offer other things. I think these are games that I had to play like that tonight. I had to be physical and not miss a beat. “

Several Flames players were clearly delighted to see Tkachuk at his best in the family, but perhaps none other than Rasmus Andersson who then went to Fan 960 to fry Kassian and light the fire.

“They have a lot of pretenders there – it’s really nice to beat those guys,” he said.

“That’s one of the biggest coward movements I’ve ever seen from Kassian. We let guys pay like that. That was a cowardly move … that’s the kind of player he is.”

Beatdowns are apparently all in the eye of the spectator.

To demonstrate how polarizing the battle and the latest hijinks are, Flames fans are surprised at how Kassian was able to stay in the game for bragging.

Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman talk to many people in the hockey world, and then they tell listeners everything they have heard and what they think.

Fans of Oilers cannot understand how Tkachuk has not been penalized for the hit, or how he can continue to play as he does without consequences.

The debate, the pointing finger and the provincial mud pools will continue for weeks.

Cassian’s antics came with two more minutes in the second period of a 3-3 game that had a bit of everything … except the fireworks that the provincial battle was once known for.

Enter Tkachuk, with a blow so hard on a stomach, Kassian involved that it turned off his helmet.

Lindholm’s second of the game came on the following power play, 39 seconds in the third period, creating the stage for all four Flames lines and goalkeeper Cam Talbot to close the door on the two lines of the Oilers.

Cassian’s return to the ice halfway through the final frame included a third sad hit on him by Tkachuk, followed minutes later by a brief discussion with Milan Lucic, who probably contained a warning to avoid Tkachuk.

Or else.

That would be a fight that nobody would disagree about.

Senior writer Ryan Dixon and NHL editor Rory Boylen always give it 110%, but never rely on clichés when it comes to podcasting. Instead, they use a combination of facts, fun and a varied group of hockey voices to beat Canada’s most beloved game.

It could happen on January 29 when the boys in Edmonton meet again for a bounce-back meeting in Calgary on February 1.

Perhaps the planners have this right.

“Chucky was great for us tonight,” said Johnny Gaudreau, whose 13th of the year was ten minutes earlier for Connor McDavid’s latest Picasso.

“He laid the body on him. I think that’s all I’m going to say about that. “

Few others bit their tongues, including Oilers coach Dave Tippett, who understood Kassian’s anger, but agreed that it cost them essentially first place in the Pacific division.

“It was a hit and a reaction and we had to kill the penalty and that is not the case,” said Tippett, whose club entered the game with Calgary thanks to a winning series of three games that preceded the confrontation.

“Kass, I’d like him to get a number. It’s a tight game, 3-3, get a number and play it later. “

Oh, he will.

Well, at least he’ll try.