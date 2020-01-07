TiVo Stream 4K is an Android TV dongle focused on live TV

Loading...

Just like last year, a new Android TV dongle was launched this year. At CES 2020, TiVo has officially announced the Stream 4K, an affordable streaming stick with a few tricks in the sleeve and a starting price of $ 50.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

The TiVo Stream 4K comes in April this year and is a capable Android TV dongle that rightly has a very heavy focus on live television that is streamed via the internet.

The device uses a modified version of Android TV that comes very close to what you would find on other consumer products, but with a few alternatives. With ‘Operator Tier Lite’ from Android TV, TiVo can make tweaks, such as changing the background of the home screen and also launching its own app when the device is first turned on.

That app, Stream +, is designed to bring internet TV to one location. At the launch, TiVo brings channels from its own TiVo + subscription and channel from SlingTV together in one guide for the Stream 4K. With the help of this app you can browse with a guide or surf on a channel with the channel change buttons on the remote control. That remote also includes a full numeric keypad and shortcuts for Google Assistant and the TiVo app.

In the short time that I could play with TiVo’s software, it felt pretty natural. I’m not really a live TV guy, but this product seems to be a solid Android TV dongle, despite a somewhat annoying pop-up every time it reboots. But in particular it seems that you should not use that app if you do not want that.

With Android TV you can do much more than just watch live TV. Like the Nvidia Shield TV and other Android TV products, TiVo Stream can use 4K Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and thousands of other apps to get the content you want. The device even supports 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio.

For the physical hardware, there is a microUSB port that is used for power supply, but also a USB-C port that can be used with Ethernet adapters or to expand storage. The design of the Stream 4K is not particularly small, but it should be neatly positioned behind most TVs.

But here is the catch. TiVo Stream 4K is only discounted to $ 50 when it is first launched in April. Shortly thereafter the product jumps back to its $ 69 price tag, which still seems like a pretty good deal.

More about Android TV:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUcSPTbewDc [/ embed]