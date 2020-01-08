TiVo finally gives an update on its promised Apple TV application

Loading...

At CES last year, TiVo announced that it would release an Apple TV app sometime in 2019, but it didn’t work out in the end. At CES 2020, TiVo executives tell a different story – and this is not good news for Apple TV owners.

TiVo’s main focus at CES 2020 is its new TiVo Stream 4K, which is a dongle powered by Android TV that abandons the DVR in favor of streaming content. In an interview with TechHive on the show, Ted Malone, vice president of consumer products and services for TiVo, said that TiVo’s new focus on video streaming means other things are falling behind.

Asked about the lack of news regarding the TiVo apps for Apple TV and Roku, Malone said the apps were “in limbo”. Things are a little more optimistic for Fire TV users, since Fire TV apps are based on Android and Android is what powers the TiVo Stream 4K.

“I bet we will have Android, and because of that, we will have Fire TV, because it’s the same app, just different qualifications,” said Malone. “I think Roku and Apple are in limbo.”

Why is TiVo renouncing its promise of an Apple TV application? To put it bluntly, Malone said that such an application would not risk “moving the needle” for TiVo’s business.

“If we really think the streaming market is where it is, we have to double that and not be distracted by a bunch of things that others want, but won’t really move the needle.”

That said, Malone also noted that TiVo had encountered technical problems. The TiVo app for Apple TV has been touted as a way to view live and recorded TiVo content, similar to the TiVo Mini Vox, but without purchasing new hardware. Malone explained to CES that the developers encountered obstacles because TiVo has to transcode the video before broadcasting it on other devices. This poses quality and reliability issues, and TiVo has yet to resolve the issue, according to Malone.

Since writing about TiVo’s promise of an Apple TV app at CES last year, I have received many questions about the fate of the app. While this is probably not the news that TiVo users have been hoping for, it’s better than the silence we have gotten from TiVo so far. In the end, although TiVo has not officially canceled plans for its Apple TV app, things are not going well.

