RALEIGH, NC (AP) – A Florida-based lender pays $ 825,000 while solving a legal complaint accusing the company of taking out illegal microcredit in North Carolina.

A Wake County judge approved the agreement between Approved Financial Inc. and Attorney General Josh Stein.

He had accused Approved Financial of unlicensed loans, illegal collections, and unfair and fraudulent activity.

The company does not admit to violating the law.

Stein said the company had issued over 400 online loans – usually between $ 1,000 and $ 2,500 – with high interest rates backed by the title of the borrowers’ vehicles, Stein said in a press release.

Such loans – where cars can be sold when payments are late or late on payment – are illegal in North Carolina.

Stein claimed that the company tried to circumvent the ban by asking many people to collect money across the border.

Some equalization funds go to consumers whose loans are canceled and given away, Stein’s office said, while another part will be fee and interest refunds.

This also benefits around 75 customers whose vehicles have been taken back and sold.

The agreement reached last Friday also prohibits Approved Financial from granting consumer credit in North Carolina.