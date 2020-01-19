Titans split during trip to South Sask | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Titans had a Southern Saskatchewan split this weekend. File photo / paNOW staff

By paNOW Staff

Titans Hockey

January 20, 2020

The Prince Albert Titans split their road weekend again and defeated the Southern Rebels in Assiniboia 5-2 on Saturday, before losing 9-2 to Fort Knox in Fort Qu’Appelle.

The record of the Titans after the weekend is 11-19-4 in PJHL promotion, and they are currently in sixth place in the Bob Dybvig Division.

Saturday’s game was 2-2 before the Titans rattled three consecutive goals to win. Estyn Hyman and Kaleb Charko scored in the second period, before Tyler Rock finished in the third with an empty net goal. Charko closed the game with two goals. Jakob Tournier also scored for the Titans. The rebels fell to 7-20-2 in the year.

On Sunday, the 23-7-2 Fort Knox took care of business with a 9-2 victory. The Titans were 5-0 lower before they got their first goal in the second 14-minute period. Bald Amundrud and Tanner Hendriks scored for the Titans.