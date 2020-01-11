Titans @ Ravens Betting Preview

December 12, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. Compulsory credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

The post-2020 NFL season continues with a series of games for Saturday.

The top two seeds in the competition are in action at Divisional Weekend. Let’s see the second game of the day.

Titans @ Ravens

The Tennesse Titans will travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens. The kick-off is set at 6:15 p.m. MST.

The Ravens are -10 favorites, and the public supports them with 56% of bets going to Baltimore.

Baltimore compiled a 10-5-1 record ATS in the regular season and was 4-1 during the last five games of the regular season. The Titans collected an 8-7-1 record ATS.

Tennesse dethroned the all-powerful New England Patriots last week and won 20-13 to bounce the defending champions of the playoffs. Tennesee closed the regular season with a 10-6 record and was led to the play-offs by quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill gave the team a spark after the takeover of Marcus Mariota as the team’s starter. Tannehill counted 2,742 passing yards and 22 touchdowns in 12 matches played.

Apart from Tannehill, the Titans have two dynamic skill players in the decline of Derrick Henry and broad receiver A.J. Brown.

Henry was the leading rusher of the NFL in 2019 and registered 1,540 meters to elevate the running of the Titans to the third best unit in the NFL. Brown led NFL rookies when receiving yards with 1,051 and poses a deep threat that can stretch the field.

That said, Ravens’ defense has been excellent this season, with an average of 300.6 yards in total and 17.6 points per game. The Titans’ offense is right in the middle of the pack, but the team relies on their defense to keep them in competitions.

The defense of Tennesse was sharp in the regular season and gave an average of 20.7 points per game. In addition, the Titans had a +6 turnover difference, which was in the upper half of the competition.

The defense of the Titans must have their best performance of the season versus the leading Baltimore attack.

The Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, averages 33.2 points per game in the regular season. Baltimore was the only team with an average of 30+ points per game.

The top / bottom is open at 48.5 but has dropped to 47.5. According to the Action Network, 54% of bets go to the under.

