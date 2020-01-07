Titan's coach digs in via Arrow, who will move to Souths in 2020

Loading...

“He is a great player, a committed player and we know that he is an important part of our team.”

“He had a big decision for his future that he has made now, but he is determined to play in 2020, and that’s how we’ll see it,” added Holbrook.

“He’s a really good guy at the end of the day and obviously a very good player. I see him as a big part of our season this year.”

Arrow joined the Titans from Queensland’s rival Brisbane in 2018 and quickly established himself as one of the best players in the fighting club.

He made his Queensland State of Origin debut in the same year and was very much missed by both the Titans and the Maroons after a mid-season ankle injury.

Holbrook has also thrown his support behind full-back Ash Taylor.

The playmaker experienced a horror in 2019 that included a break for personal reasons. However, the new Titans coach was impressed by the 24-year-old’s early efforts in the pre-season.

“I was very happy with Ash right away. I think he went really well with everything he did with his training,” said Holbrook.

“I made it clear that I am here to help him and I want him to play as well as everyone else.

“It’s my job to help him, but he has to help himself and he does it and does it really well.”

