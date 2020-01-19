Titans @ Chiefs Betting Preview

January 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee strategist Titans Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half in an AFC Divisional Round play-off football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Credit Required: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 seed Tennesse Titans travel to Kansas City, Missouri Sunday, looking for the heavily favored Chiefs in the AFC championship game upset. The game starts at 1.05 p.m. MST.

Denver Sports Betting is here to view the promotion.

The Titans try to bring back the Super Bowl for the first time since 1999, and then Kevin Dyson was infamously a meter short for the game-winning touchdown.

The Chiefs have not been to the Super Bowl for more than 50 years (1969). They fell short last season when Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated them in the renewal during the AFC championship.

These two squadrons beat earlier in the season (week 10), with the Titans achieving a 35-32 disturbed victory. The Chiefs defeated the Titans in that game and dominated the time of possession.

The defense of the Titans gave up many yards but was able to hold the Chiefs to five field goal attempts, keeping the game close. The decisive game came when Rashaan Evans of the Titans brought back a messy 53-meter for a touchdown.

In the gambling world, the Chiefs are -7 favorites and 63% of the public money goes to Kansas City ATS. The over / under set at 52 per action network and 55% of the public bets go to the over.

This game contains two teams with different playing styles. The Chiefs are an explosive team that can score multiple touchdowns in five or fewer total games per possession.

The Titans are a crazy bunch, who control the clock by running football and switching to 3rd and short. Last week, Tennesse manipulated the game to their advantage and eventually destroyed the Baltimore Ravens.

Usually the over when the Chiefs play is usually a safe bet, but the defense of the Titans has proven to be a force to take into account this late season. Sunday’s game will certainly cause a number of problems for Patrick Mahomes and company, making it an intriguing game, although the number has steadily dropped after being at 53.

The Chiefs are 13-4 in straight bets, 11-5-1 ATS and 9-8 against the O / U. The Titans have a record of 11-7 in straight bets, 11-7 ATS and 10-8 against the O / U. Both teams are higher than .500 in all three categories, which makes this game somewhat unpredictable if you look purely at the gambling statistics.

Both the Chiefs and the Titans are also relatively healthy in this game, with only a few players on the injury report.

LeSean McCoy is the only player in the report of the Chiefs with an illness. He is doubtful to play.

Star defense equipment Chris Jones did not play against the Texans with a sustained calf injury during the divisional round, but he returned to Friday and tried to try.

The Titans are struggling with slightly more injuries. Adoree Jackson, Jack Conklin and Rashaan Evans all cause minor injuries that are classified as questionable for playing Sunday.

Derrick Henry of the Titans was the vital cog in the two upset victories in Tennessee this fall season. Henry, at 6’3, 230 + lbs, is a freight train that runs through the line and it is almost impossible to tackle one-on-one in the open field.

Henry became the first to fall back in competition history and rushed more than 175 meters in back-to-back playoff games. Henry is also the only player in competition history to play 1,200 yards and ten touchdowns over a period of eight games, which he completed this regular season.

The Titans played the role of spoiler this late season, beating the Patriots and the best Ravens on the road after barely squeaking in the playoffs at 9-7. Henry and the Titans peaked at the right point in the season and are one game away from another disturbed victory.

Kansas City was almost upset last weekend because they had to come back from a big deficit in the first half against the Texans from Houston. Houston gained a 24-0 lead before Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs attack woke up.

The Chiefs then scored five consecutive touchdowns, including a burst of 51-7 in the 2nd half. Mahomes pitched for 321 passing yards and five touchdowns in the 51-31 win. Tight side Travis Kelce had a huge game, catching 10 balls for 134-yards and three touchdowns. Running back Damien Williams kicked the Chief’s explosion by scoring at a 17-meter touchdown reception. He finished with 68 total yards and three total touchdowns.

Sunday’s AFC Championship game promises to be an exciting one between two teams playing at the other end of the spectrum.