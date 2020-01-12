Titans anesthetized Ravens to continue to AFC championship game

BALTIMORE – With his bright red shoes and ruthless running, Derrick Henry grabbed the spotlight and didn’t want to let go.

When he finished leading Tennessee in the AFC championship game Saturday night, he drove a long round of victory around the home of the Baltimore Ravens, hit hands, and took selfies with Titans fans.

It was quite a two-week ride.

“I’m not alone,” said Henry, after he had rushed 195 meters and threw a 3-meter touchdown pass in a disturbed 28-12 Saturday by the NFL top team. “It’s a team performance. We all play collectively as an attack, as a whole. We are just locked up. We believe in each other. We communicate. It works there.”

The Titans fear no one, and why would they hurry – and even throw – the ball with Henry and a big defense that stops linking and turns?

A week after dominating the defending Super Bowl champion New England, the Titans (11-7) eliminated Baltimore (14-3). The Ravens had won their last 12 games, with quarterback Lamar Jackson setting records and looking unstoppable.

On Saturday night, it was Henry who could not be stopped, despite the fact that Baltimore stacked eight men at the front on nearly two-thirds of his runs. Sometimes Henry used power to create space, on others the holes the line offered were huge.

“Watch us work,” said Henry, the leading rusher of the NFL this season. “We don’t talk too much. We just go to work and believe in each other. That is our mentality. We come here to work. … Focus on finishing.”

The Tennessee defense had two interceptions of All-Pro QB Jackson, who also lost a fight, and the Titans stopped Baltimore twice on the fourth and one.

Henry’s jump pass to Corey Davis showed another of his skills. He has completed three throws in four attempts in his career.

“I’m perfect, man,” he said with a smile. “I haven’t done it since high school. I feel like I still have it.”

But it’s the way he plows over and through opponents that makes Henry – and the Titans – dangerous. Next week they will go after their second Super Bowl trip and only since the 1999 season, either in Kansas City or Houston. The last sixth seed to enter the big competition was Green Bay in the 2010 season; the Packers have won it all.

Tennessee scored all points on takeaways or fourth stops.

Ryan Tannehill’s pitch for Jonnu Smith and Kalif Raymond, who missed the last two games in the concussion protocol, gave Tennessee a 14-point lead.

The first score from Tennessee came after the tight end Mark Andrews, the best recipient of the Ravens this season, misled his jump and deflected Jackson’s pass into the air. Safety Kevin Byard was there to collect it.

Byard shot 31 yards along the left, and with a 15-meter personal foul penalty added to Jackson, the Titans were at the Baltimore 35. The muffled crowd then saw five straight Titans run to the 4 before Earl Thomas was untouched for a Bag of 8 meters.

Tennessee simply shrugged and Smith made a juggling catch in the left corner of the end zone. Replay found that he barely ran into problems for a 7-0 lead.

A fourth stop with less than a meter to go – the first time in nine attempts throughout the season, the Raven failed on the fourth and one – the next Tennessee touchdown. Tannehill made it 14-0 with his beautiful long pass that fell silent over Raymond’s shoulder in his arms behind All-Pro defensive back Marcus Peters for a 45 meter touchdown. That pitch accounted for just over half the yards that Tannehill passed for the entire game: 88.

The people in the stands in purple, who had not seen their team in such a deep hole since the end of September, had become silent.

They woke up for the 12-play drive in Baltimore’s second quarter, including a 30-yard completion to rookie Marquise Brown in third place. But the ride only delivered Jason Tucker’s 49-meter goal.

Brown was again instrumental on a late 91-yard ride to Tucker’s 22-yarder when he grabbed a spectacular one-handed hold of a 38-meter pass, also on the third down. However, achieving a score in half that they generally surpassed gave the Ravens a small boost.

“We defeated ourselves,” Jackson said. “I had many mistakes on my behalf. Three sales. That should not happen.”

Henry’s 66-yard romp on third and 1 led to his passing TD on a direct snap in the third quarter, followed by one game later by Jurrell Casey who forced Jackson’s fumble, restored by rookie Jeffery Simmons. Tannehill’s 1-yard run made it 28-6.

“They hit people with shock and awe in the first quarter,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the Ravens winning series. “We knew we had to do with some sales and fourth downstops. That’s the only way to do it. Let Tucker kick some field goals.”

MORE HENRY

Henry’s TD pass was the first to run back in the play-offs since 1987, when Allen Rice from Minnesota managed.

Henry is the first player with two games of 175 rushes or more in the same post season. He has set the single-game rush record after the season in consecutive weeks.

He also has the most yards racing through his first four after-season games, coming in with 366 and now at 561, and beating Hall of Famer Terrell Davis and Arian Foster, who were connected to 515 through their first four.

“It is going to be gravel, gravel, gravel and then he will destroy one,” said Vrabel.

LAMAR’S LAMENT

Jackson’s excellent season ended with a big thud. He finished with flashy numbers – 31 of 59 for 365 yards, 20 bears for 143 yards – and a 15-yard TD pass to Hayden Hurst. But the Raven flopped shamefully.

Jackson was better than in his previous play-off game, a wildcard loss for the Chargers last year. At half time at that time, Jackson was 2 of 8 for 17 yards and an interception for a 0.0 quarterback rating. He came to help Baltimore to close it in the second half.

“I don’t care what they say,” Jackson said about the likely criticism of his post-season shows. “This is my second year in the competition. I have a great team with me. We keep going and getting ready for next year.”

NEXT ONE

Titans: Off to Kansas City or division rival Houston in the AFC title game.

Ravens: Their excellent season and 3 1/2 months of winning are over and they are leaving early in the off-season than expected.