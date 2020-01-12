Titans amaze Ravens and head to AFC title game with 28-12 win

The Tennessee Titans fear no one. Not even the best team in the NFL Why should Derrick Henry run – and even throw – the ball and a big game defense doing clutch stops and turnovers? A week after dominating the defending Super Bowl champion in New England, Henry gained 195 rushing yards and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass in a 28-12 win over the Ravens. Baltimore (14-3) has won his last 12 games, quarterback Lamar Jackson breaking records and looking unstoppable. Saturday night, it was Henry who was unstoppable. In addition, the Tennessee defense had two interceptions of Jackson, who also lost a fumble, and the Titans (11-7) stopped Baltimore twice in the fourth and -1. Henry’s sleight of hand at Corey Davis showed another of his skills. He has thrown three times in four attempts in his career, but it’s the way he plows opponents that makes Henry – and the Titans – dangerous. Next week, they will leave after their second trip to the Super Bowl and the first since the 2000 season, either in Kansas City or Houston. The last sixth seed to make it to the big game was Green Bay in the 2010 season; The Packers won it all, Tennessee scored all of their takeout and quarterfinal saves, Ryan Tannehill’s shots to Jonnu Smith and Kalif Raymond, who missed the last two games of the concussion protocol, gave Tennessee a 14 point advantage. The score came after tight end Mark Andrews, the Ravens’ best receiver this season, miscalculated his jump and deflected Jackson’s pass in the air. Security Kevin Byard was there to remove it. Byard had 31 yards on the left, and with a 15-yard penalty for Jackson, the Titans were at Baltimore 35. The silent crowd then saw five consecutive Titans run towards 4 before Earl Thomas was released without touching to an 8 yard bag. Tennessee just shrugged and Smith juggled the left corner of the end zone. Replay determined he barely landed in bounds for a 7-0 lead. A fourth save for less than a meter to go – the first time in nine tries this season, the Ravens failed in the fourth and in 1 – set up the next Tennessee touchdown. Tannehill succeeded 14-0 with his magnificent long pass that floated on Raymond’s shoulder in his arms behind Marcus Peters’ All-Pro defensive back. The people in the purple-clad grandstands, who had not seen their team in such a deep hole since the end of September, were silent. completion of rookie Marquise Brown in third position. But the drive only scored Jason Tucker’s 49-yard goal. Brown once again played a decisive role in a 91-yard drive to Tucker’s 22-yard drive as he made a dramatic pass grab. ” a 38 yard pass, also in third position. Reaching a score in a half, they were generally outclassed, but the Ravens had little stimulation. Henry beat 66 yards in the third and 1, earning him a TD on a direct snap in the third quarter, followed by a game later by Jurrell Casey forcing Jackson’s fumble, picked up by rookie Jeffery Simmons. Tannehill’s 1-yard pass brought the score up to 28-6. MORE HENRYHenry’s TD pass was the first by a half offense since the playoffs since 1987, when Allen Rice of Minnesota scored it. Henry is the first player with two games of 175 yards or more on the ground. in the same post-season. He set the Titans’ single-game precipitation record in consecutive weeks, and has the highest number of yards in his first four playoff games, with 366 and is now 561, beating the Hall of Famer Terrell Davis and Arian Foster, who were tied with 515 in their first four games. LAMAR’S LAMENT Jackson’s superb season ended with a loud thud. He finished with showy numbers – 31 of 59 for 365 yards, 20 carries for 143 yards – and a TD pass of 15 yards for Hayden Hurst. But the Ravens collapsed ignominiously. Jackson was better than in his previous playoff game, a savage loss to the Chargers last year. At halftime of this one, Jackson was 2 of 8 for 17 yards and an interception for a quarterback score of 0.0. He came by helping Baltimore get closer in the second half. UP NEXTTitans: On Kansas City or his division rival Houston in the AFC title match. Ravens: Their superb season and 3 and a half months of victory are over and they are heading to the off-season earlier than expected.

The Tennessee Titans fear no one. Not even the best team in the NFL.

Why should they with Derrick Henry run – and even throw – the ball and a big game defense making clutch stops and reversals?

A week after dominating the defending Super Bowl champion in New England, Henry gained 195 rushing yards and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass in a 28-12 win over the Ravens. Baltimore (14-3) has won his last 12 games, quarterback Lamar Jackson breaking records and looking unstoppable.

Saturday night, it was Henry who was unstoppable.

In addition, the Tennessee defense had two interceptions of Jackson, who also lost a fumble, and the Titans (11-7) stopped Baltimore twice in the fourth and -1.

Henry’s sleight of hand at Corey Davis showed another of his skills. He has thrown three times in four attempts during his career.

But it’s the way he plows his opponents that makes Henry – and the Titans – dangerous. Next week, they will leave after their second trip to the Super Bowl and the first since the 2000 season, either in Kansas City or Houston. The last sixth seed to make it to the big game was Green Bay in the 2010 season; the Packers won it all.

Tennessee scored all its points on takeout or quarter stops.

Ryan Tannehill’s throws to Jonnu Smith and Kalif Raymond, who have missed the last two games in concussion protocol, gave Tennessee a 14 point advantage.

Tennessee’s first score came after tight winger Mark Andrews, Ravens’ best receiver this season, miscalculated his jump and deflected Jackson’s pass in the air. Security Kevin Byard was there to remove it.

Byard had 31 yards on the left, and with a 15-yard penalty for Jackson, the Titans were at Baltimore 35. The silent crowd then saw five consecutive Titans run towards 4 before Earl Thomas was released without touching to an 8 yard bag.

Tennessee just shrugged and Smith juggled the left corner of the end zone. Replay determined that it barely landed within the limits for a 7-0 lead.

A fourth stop with less than a meter to go – the first time in nine tries of the season, the Ravens failed in the fourth and one – established the next Tennessee touchdown. Tannehill succeeded 14-0 with his magnificent long pass that floated on Raymond’s shoulder in his arms behind Marcus Peters’ All-Pro defensive back. The people in the stands dressed in purple, who had not seen their team in such a deep hole since the end of September, had become silent.

They woke up to Baltimore’s 12-game streak in the second quarter, which included completing 30 yards for rookie Marquise Brown in third place. But training only scored 49 shots on goal from Jason Tucker.

Brown again played a decisive role in a 91-yard drive to Tucker at 22 yards as he grabbed a spectacular pass with a 38-yard pass, also in third. By scoring in half, they were generally outperformed, however, gave the Ravens little weight.

Henry’s 66-yard loss in third and 1 led to his TD pass on a direct snap in the third quarter, followed by a game later by Jurrell Casey forcing Jackson’s fumble, picked up by rookie Jeffery Simmons. Tannehill’s 1 yard run brought the score to 28-6.

MORE FROM HENRY

Henry’s TD pass was the first by a playoff semioffensive since 1987, when Allen Rice of Minnesota scored it.

Henry is the first player with two 175-yard rushing games in the same season. He set the game’s precipitation record for the Titans in consecutive weeks.

He also has the most rushing yards in his first four playoff games with 366 and is now 561, beating the Hall of Famer Terrell Davis and Arian Foster, who were tied with 515 in their first four games.

THE LAMENT OF LAMAR

Jackson’s superb season ended with a major thump. He finished with showy numbers – 31 of 59 for 365 yards, 20 carries for 143 yards – and a 15-yard TD pass for Hayden Hurst. But the Ravens collapsed ignominiously.

Jackson was better than in his previous playoff game, a savage loss to the Chargers last year. At halftime of this one, Jackson was 2 of 8 for 17 yards and an interception for a quarterback score of 0.0. He came by helping Baltimore to complete it in the second half.

NEXT

Titans: En route to Kansas City or its division rival Houston in the AFC title match.

Ravens: Their superb season and 3 and a half months of victory are over and they are heading for the offseason earlier than expected.

