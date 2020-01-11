Titans amaze Ravens and head to AFC title game with 28-12 win

BALTIMORE (AP) – With his bright red shoes and relentless running, Derrick Henry caught the eye and didn’t let go.

When he finished driving Tennessee in the AFC championship game on Saturday night, he made a long winning streak around the Baltimore Ravens’ house, slapping his hands and taking selfies with the Titan fans.

It was a two week race.

“It’s not just me,” said Henry after rushing for 195 yards and throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass in a 28-12 loss to the NFL’s top team on Saturday night. “It’s a team effort. We all play collectively as an offense, as a whole. We are just locked up. We believe in each other. We communicate. It works there.”

The Titans aren’t afraid of anyone, and why should Henry and the rushing – and even throwing – ball, and a big-game defense make clutch stops and turnovers?

A week after dominating the defending Super Bowl champion in New England, the Titans (11-7) eliminated Baltimore (14-3). The Ravens have won their last 12 games, quarterback Lamar Jackson breaking records and looking unstoppable.

Saturday night, it was Henry who was unstoppable, despite Baltimore stacking eight men at the front on almost two thirds of his runs. At times, Henry used the power to create space, at other times, the holes provided by the line were huge.

“Watch us work,” said Henry, the best NFL rusher this season. “We don’t talk too much. We will just work and believe in each other. This is our mentality. We will come here and work. … Focus on finishing.”

The Tennessee defense had two interceptions of All-Pro QB Jackson, who also lost a fumble, and the Titans stopped Baltimore twice in fourth and -1.

Henry’s sleight of hand at Corey Davis showed another of his skills. He has thrown three times in four attempts during his career.

“I made it perfect, man,” he said with a smile. “I haven’t done this pass since high school. I feel like I still have it.”

But it’s the way he plows opponents that makes Henry – and the Titans – dangerous. Next week, they will leave after their second trip to the Super Bowl and the first since the 1999 season, either in Kansas City or Houston. The last sixth seed to make it to the big game was Green Bay in the 2010 season; the Packers won it all.

Tennessee scored all its points on takeout or quarter stops.

Ryan Tannehill’s throws to Jonnu Smith and Kalif Raymond, who have missed the last two games in concussion protocol, gave Tennessee a 14 point advantage.

Tennessee’s first score came after tight end Mark Andrews, the Ravens’ best receiver this season, miscalculated his jump and deflected Jackson’s pass in the air. Security Kevin Byard was there to remove it.

Byard had 31 yards on the left, and with a 15-yard penalty for Jackson, the Titans were at Baltimore 35. The silent crowd then saw five consecutive Titans run towards 4 before Earl Thomas was released without touching to an 8 yard bag.

Tennessee just shrugged and Smith juggled the left corner of the end zone. Replay determined that it barely landed within the limits for a 7-0 lead.

A fourth stop with less than a meter to go – the first time in nine tries of the season, the Ravens failed in fourth and first point – allowed Tennessee to hit the next touchdown. Tannehill scored 14-0 with his magnificent long pass that floated over Raymond’s shoulder in his arms behind Marcus Peters’ All-Pro defensive back for a 45-yard touchdown. This throw represented just over half of Tannehill’s yards for the entire game: 88.

The people in the purple-clad grandstands, who had not seen their team in such a deep hole since late September, had become silent.

They woke up to Baltimore, who played 12 games in the second quarter, which included a 30-yard completion to rookie Marquise Brown in third place. But the drive only scored 49 shots on goal by Jason Tucker.

Brown again played a decisive role in a late 91-yard drive to Tucker’s 22 yards as he grabbed a spectacular pass of 38 yards, also in third. By scoring in half, they were generally outperformed, however, gave the Ravens little weight.

“We just got into a fight,” said Jackson. “I had a lot of mistakes in my name. Three turnover figures. It should not happen. “

Henry’s 66-yard loss in third and 1 led to his TD pass on a direct snap in the third quarter, followed by a game later by Jurrell Casey forcing Jackson’s fumble, picked up by rookie Jeffery Simmons. Tannehill’s 1 yard run brought the score to 28-6.

“They beat people in shock and admiration in the first quarter,” said Titans coach Mike Vrabel of the Ravens’ winning streak. “We knew we had to do it with fourth-place sales and stops. This is the only way to do it. Get Tucker to hit a few field goals. “

MORE FROM HENRY

Henry TD’s pass was the first by a playoff semifensive since 1987 when Allen Rice of Minnesota succeeded.

Henry is the first player with two 175-yard rushing games in the same season. He set the game’s precipitation record for the Titans in consecutive weeks.

He also has the most rushing yards in his first four playoff games with 366 and is now 561, beating the Hall of Famer Terrell Davis and Arian Foster, who were tied with 515 in their first four games.

“It’s going to be milling, milling, milling and then he’s going to break one,” said Vrabel.

LAMAR’S LAMENT

Jackson’s superb season ended with a major thump. He finished with showy numbers – 31 of 59 for 365 yards, 20 carries for 143 yards – and a 15-yard TD pass for Hayden Hurst. But the Ravens collapsed ignominiously.

Jackson was better than in his previous playoff game, a savage loss to the Chargers last year. At halftime of this one, Jackson was 2 of 8 for 17 yards and an interception for a quarterback score of 0.0. He came by helping Baltimore to complete it in the second half.

“I don’t care what they say,” said Jackson of likely criticism of his playoff performance. “This is my second year in the league. I have a great team with me. We will continue and prepare for next year. “

NEXT

Titans: En route to Kansas City or its division rival Houston in the AFC title match.

Ravens: Their superb season and 3 and a half months of victory are over and they are heading for the offseason earlier than expected.