Jack and Rose didn’t end that well.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, took action to rescue a man who fell from a Club Med yacht near St. Martin on December 30.

“Leonardo played a dazzling role in his own Hollywood film,” a source told The Sun newspaper in London.

“He saved the life of a man overboard who had survived to walk on water for eleven hours. Leonardo’s boat was the only ship looking for him. “

The “Titanic” star went on vacation to St. Barts over the holidays and rented a boat with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Camila Morrone.

The couple and some friends suddenly heard an emergency call for a man in need of help.

The actor “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” insisted on braving the rough water to find the man an hour before sunset and a storm came.

Fortunately, DiCaprio’s boat finally found the man who was waving his hands in the air.

The castaway had been kicking water near Saba Island for 11 hours.

According to The Sun, the highly dehydrated man was a Club Med employee who “had too much alcohol”.

He was given food and water before being handed over to the coast guard for medical treatment.

Leo joined Brad Pitt, 56, the co-star of The Golden Globes a week later, where Pitt received the Best Supporting Actor award.

“I also have to thank my crime partner, LDC,” said Pitt.

“He’s an all-star. He’s a gentleman and I wouldn’t be here without you, man.”

Pitt then joked: “Still, I would have shared the raft.”

For decades, fans of “Titanic” have discussed whether Jack could have fitted the door next to Rose and survived.