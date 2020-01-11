Tireless work and steadfast focus make NFL's new star, Lamar Jackson, so much fun

Loading...

The Baltimore Ravens may or may not win a Super Bowl, but they have already figured out so much: an NFL team can be great without being angry. They have completely broken all old patterns and throws with their historical offense, the first to pass an average of more than 200 yards and run a game for 200 yards. “Street ball,” Jackson calls it. Like their quarterback, they are both an embodiment of power and a breeze.

It’s not just Jackson’s combination of swirling, resiliently armed passes, rapid pace and evasive maneuvers that puts defenders and audiences in a trance alike. It is the joy of a boy as he plays, a freedom that has brought him admiration from Drake and the actor Al Pacino. In an oral story given by Any Given Sunday for The Ringer, Pacino said: “There are occasional players who inspire because you can see that the game they are playing is a game.”

Anything that picks up Jackson with the innocent, deep humility of a child who just wants to go outside again. This is not someone whose head can be turned easily. He hasn’t even unpacked the Heisman Trophy, which he won in Louisville as the best player in US college football – “The Heisman is still in a box,” he says.

A taste of the sportiness with which the NFL talks about Lamar Jackson

“I’m just trying to work,” says Jackson. “I want a Super Bowl. With all the awards, I will appreciate it another time. I’m looking for something else right now.”

He is the grief and disgrace of the old schoolers who delivered him, the 32nd player and fifth quarterback selected in his NFL draft class, and those who smelled of him must discriminate against themselves. He has led the Ravens to more than 30 points 10 times this season. When Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel was asked how to try to slow him down in Sunday’s play-offs (AEDT), there was a helpless pause earlier. He replied, “Except trying to tie your shoelaces together?”

Of course, nothing is as easy as the ravens make it look. The lightness and streetball conceal an incredible discipline, whose underestimated quality coach John Harbaugh said: “If it were easy, everyone would have it.”

It wasn’t the speed of mercury, but the discipline that allowed Jackson to grow out of an inconsistent flash of a newbie who had made four sales against the Los Angeles Chargers in last year’s playoffs. “He made this jump, and mostly because he works hard on it,” said quarterbacks coach James Urban.

He is now a much more sensible decision maker who knows “when to give and when to pull, when to exaggerate and when to empty,” says recipient Willie Snead.

Jackson’s work ethic is no shock to Ravens employees who were smart enough to look beyond old clichés and see him for what he is: not just a physical genius but a mental giant.

“The only thing that surprises me with Lamar is almost every day, every game, it drops my jaw,” says Urban.

Only now do we all realize that Jackson’s primary weapons are not his arms and legs, but his head and heart. The ravens saw it from the start, starting with retired former director-general Ozzie Newsome and his successor Eric DeCosta, whose high regard he “ran” towards Harbaugh, according to Snead.

“Harb just bought in and said, ‘This kid is incredible; this kid can grow. He’s a competitor and he can run this locker room,'” says Snead.

One of the things they saw was the headstrong belief Jackson needed to ward off the conventional thinkers who wanted him to change positions every step of his career. They only saw his legs and his speed, not his arm or his mind.

“If that’s your dream, chase it,” Jackson says. “Don’t let anyone tell you anything else. I won’t let them tell you anything else.”

This independent will was instilled by his mother, Felicia Jones, who does the same herself. During the design process, she skillfully declined the agents’ offers because she understood that the NFL rookie compensation had essentially pre-set his contract. “Be the head and not the tail,” she has told him since he was a boy. “Don’t be a follower, be a leader.”

It is impossible to exaggerate how much this persistence has permeated the ravens. Many of them are as young as he is – 22 players are either newbies or in season two – and his attitudes and habits have become theirs.

“I’m not the biggest, I’m not the best, I just want to win,” says Jackson.

“It’s contagious, man,” says Mark Andrews. “I have never seen anyone who really wants to win. It is all that interests them. When they say that everything that interests them is a Super Bowl, they mean it. Everyone in this facility, everyone in this organization and everyone in this city. It was so much fun to be with a man who has something like “it”. “

