Tired receives special RCMP protection paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Billington refused to provide further details with reference to the sensitive nature of the subject.

Officers equipped with earpieces and guns, were seen on Hockey Day in Shellbrook festivities Saturday where Moe participated in the game Mintos v Contacts and in the closing banquet for the event.

George Smith, deputy communications director of the British Columbia Premier, confirmed with paNOW that John Horgan is protected by the RCMP. According to Smith, this has been a long-term practice. He added for obvious reasons that they do not comment specifically on Horgan’s security.

Neil Lettis superintendent of the Alberta Sheriff Executive Protection Unit wrote in an email that the Alberta Prime Minister together with the lieutenant governor are protected by Alberta Sheriffs. Lettis said the unit also protects cabinet members and dignitaries when needed.

paNOW reached to the office of the Prime Minister of Manitoba, but calls were not sent back.

Meanwhile, Todd Hrabok, owner and CEO of Saskatoon Private Investigations and Security, who regularly provides body-guard protection to clients, explained to people in the public interest, as politicians often receive threats.

“Sometimes you have people who have a strong sense of policies that don’t behave rationally and either don’t think about the consequences of their actions,” he said.

Hrabok said that a good example of this is when former Prime Minister Jean Chretien got a cake in his face. He added that former Environment Minister Catherine McKenna was verbally addressed in a movie theater with her children is another example.

Hrabok said that when providing body guard security, security professionals always pay attention to details. He said that the greatest fear is someone who takes a kind of weapon to an event that can lead to people being injured.

“You must always have eyes in mind, you always look around, you always look at everyone’s body language,” he said.

