Tired of listening to Wi-Fi 6? Let's talk about Wi-Fi 6E

On Friday, the Wi-Fi Alliance announced new branding for expanding Wi-Fi to an additional spectrum of 1200 MHz without a license.

The new range called “Wi-Fi 6E” should soon be available for general use of Wi-Fi devices. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission proposed extending WiFi to the 6 GHz spectrum in October 2018, and FCC chairman and coffee mug fan Ajit Pai expressed a desire that the agency act “quickly” (it no specific decision schedule was given) Opening of the spectrum for Wi-Fi at the Americas Spectrum Management Conference in September 2019.

What is Wi-Fi 6E?

Wi-Fi 6E is the trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance to access the proposed new 6 GHz spectrum using the existing Wi-Fi 6 protocol, also known as 802.11ax. The new spectrum is right next to the unlicensed 5 GHz spectrum that we have all been using since 802.11n (Wi-Fi 4). This means that its RF characteristics correspond to those we are already used to, so that we do not need any further explanations: it behaves largely the same way as 5 GHz networks.

The new spectrum enables much denser device deployment strategies by increasing the number of Wi-Fi channels that can be displayed in a room without overlapping (and therefore overloading). The additional 1200 MHz can be divided into fourteen non-overlapping channels with a width of 80 MHz or seven non-overlapping channels with a width of 160 MHz. Business deployments could use the spectrum to enable much higher data transfer rates to hundreds of devices that are all nearby.

What would Wi-Fi 6E be good for?

The new spectrum would also be a potential blessing for the provision of Wi-Fi networks to end users. But the crappy thing about Wi-Fi meshes is that you haven’t laid any cables. When your mesh nodes need to communicate with each other on the same channels that Wi-Fi devices are already communicating with, latency increases while speed and consistency decrease.

The best Wi-Fi mesh kits already use three individual radios – a 2.4 GHz radio for older devices: a 5 GHz radio for devices with a modern design and a 5 GHz radio for backhaul. Unfortunately, this is usually sufficient for a single, medium-sized WLAN to use the entire available WLAN spectrum on its own. In very dense environments, such as apartment complexes, it may not be possible to set up a completely congestion-free network using only the existing, non-DFS-assigned spectrum if 5 GHz neighboring networks are “audible”.

Without expanding the new 6 GHz spectrum or the DFS spectrum (which doesn’t work well in most urban areas), most users can realistically expect only two working 5 MHz, 80 MHz or 160 MHz channels: one in the high band (over DFS frequencies) and one in the low band. Theoretically, the existing 5 GHz spectrum can be divided into five non-overlapping non-DFS 80 MHz channels. In practice, 160 MHz deployments and the use of interstitial channels typically make only one channel on each band in rooms without functional strict RF controls.

If Wi-Fi devices are allowed to use a further contiguous spectrum of 1200 MHz, backhaul and front-end connections with extremely high bandwidth (and thus high throughput) can suddenly be available. Due to the fast attenuation and blocking of 5 GHz and 6 GHz signals, the vast majority of physical rooms should then realistically have an overloaded transmission time in a sufficient spectrum to match the network quality that can only be found in the commercial wired backhaul area expects to get much closer to access points (like Ubiquiti UAP or TP-Link EAP) today.

Can you use Wi-Fi 6E?

US Federal Communications Commission decisions are obviously only directly relevant to US users. For European users, however, an additional spectrum should also be activated for their use, although this is probably not the full 1200 MHz proposed by the FCC.

It is currently not clear whether existing Wi-Fi 6 hardware can access the new spectrum after approval. In terms of the physical design, the existing hardware is most likely in order – the antenna design for sending and receiving 5 GHz should also work well at 6 GHz. However, there are serious questions about how much firmware upgrades are possible for existing Wi-Fi devices and how many manufacturers are willing to add this feature via a free firmware upgrade rather than enticing consumers to buy a new device. We don’t think vendors would be thrilled to provide the features for free. Therefore, expect that most will only implement them in new device designs.

With this in mind, we expect the availability of the new spectrum to make an enormous difference in terms of scalability and the provision of high quality Wi-Fi through Wi-Fi networks for end users – even if the devices themselves do not support them. Very little guesswork or testing is required to make this prediction. “More airtime, available over more spectrum” is much, much easier to implement than radically new protocol functions like OFDMA from Wi-Fi 6.

In theory, even Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) would work in the new spectrum. In practice, however, manufacturers should have no interest in moving what is quickly becoming a legacy protocol to the new spectrum.