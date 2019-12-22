Tire fire in recycling plant leads to air warning signs in the center of New Brunswick – New Brunswick

Loading...

A large tire fire in a recycling facility in the village of Minto in New Brunswick continued to burn today as firefighters planned to dump sand on it to extinguish the flames.

According to Geoffrey Downey, spokesman for the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, the fire in the TRACC recycling plant was under control at 12 noon local time.

However, there are concerns about smoking, which may cause health problems for local residents.

A notice was sent on Saturday instructing the residents of Minto and Chipman in southern New Brunswick to seek medical help for breathing difficulties or other health problems.

At various times, up to 21 different fire departments from across the province were involved in fire fighting.

This morning a fire burns in a tire recycling plant in Minto. I can't even count the number of trucks and firemen present. Part of Route 10 has been closed. pic.twitter.com/Xi055rSiow

– Silas Brown (@silasjvbrown) December 21, 2019

Downey said the firefighters burned the tires on Saturday, but are now choosing to use sand to bury them.

