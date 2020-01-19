Tips for traveling with young children

Regardless of whether or not you have children, we can all sympathize with parents trying to make the best of a situation by taking their children on vacation. Sometimes they can’t afford a babysitter, but more often they just want their children to have the kind of travel experiences we should all have before we reach our teenage years.

However, as we have all seen or heard, it can often prove to be a bit stressful.

That is why we want to go through a few ideas that we think will help you and your family on their way to relaxation soon.

P.S: Yes, we know that not everyone has children who are so naughty, so consider yourself the lucky ones.

Toys & games

via: Montreal Travel Mom

It is standard to help them calm down, and it really seems to be an effective tool. The option that always appears to be is to give them an iPad to play on or watch cartoons, which is always great to draw their attention to.

For the really young children, a few old-fashioned toys would probably work. It’s all about distracting their mind from its excitement in favor of things they like.

Invest in Comfier seats

Via: The Independent

When you are high in the air, especially if it is for a long period, it is fairly easy to get carried away by thinking about how uncomfortable you are. This is especially true for the youth of the world who are usually in a controlled environment – but planes are sometimes a bit too controlled.

To avoid a hissing feeling here and there during the entire flight, splashing the money on nicer seats might be the best route. It will bring you back a bit, but it’s worth it.

Wake up all night

via: Big Brave Nomad

Now for our first ‘trick play’ of the game, if you want.

The idea behind this message would mean that you let your child stay the night before you fly – which of course tends to work better when you have an early flight. That way, by the time you’re in the air, they’re gone with the fairies when they catch up on some much-needed sleep.

They think staying up late is a treat, but unfortunately for them that is really not the case.

Driving> Public transportation

via: YouTube

This is especially useful if you arrive wherever you go, or if this is just a domestic trip. Although we understand that it can sometimes be easier to just throw everything in public transportation, because it is simply the most convenient method to use, we also believe it is a bit risky. Oh, and did we mention that the kids will certainly hypen?

When they are in the car, they can just play with their toys or enjoy the comfort of the environment they are familiar with. In public transport there are far too many distractions to sit still.

Allow extra time

Via: Frost Trahan Family

There are so many unpredictable factors that you have to take into account when traveling with children. This includes the potential for a really bad tantrum on the way to the airport that leads to the “I’ll turn this car over,” saying, it means they are sick, and it also includes an accident or two en route.

To cover all the bases, you must ensure that you leave an hour or so earlier than you normally would, especially since you still have security to deal with.

