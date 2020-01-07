Tips for a stress-free airport experience

Loading...

We all love to travel, whether it’s to the city or the village from our own country or halfway the world. Of course different forms of transport are taken for each different (and unique) situation or scenario, and in this case we are talking about flying.

To fly high in the air, you usually have to go to an airport.

This seems like a pretty frightening prospect for many people, but to be blunt, we don’t really understand what all concerns are about. We understand that there are certain elements in your way through the airport that can cause some stress, but there are many simple ways you can handle it.

It can be anything from a rapid passage through security to doing the same before boarding – it really only matters how many problems lead to heightened anxiety.

Today we want to go through a handful of tips that should significantly reduce the load.

Arrive early

Via: YouTube

We say that you arrive early, but in reality the official translation is ‘leave early’. Although you may not feel that you have to get up as early as you probably should, especially for a morning flight, you simply never know what chaos can be caused by train delays or, worse, road accidents.

Managing the road is an essential part of every journey and the same goes for the airport. If you arrive with at least three hours, you can probably afford an hour or so. Unfortunately, this is usually not a problem, but it is better to be safe than sorry, as the saying goes.

Determine the layout in advance

Via: Pinterest

Go to Google, the airport website or possibly even a travel forum to get an idea of ​​what the airport you are flying from is (if you have never been or forgotten about it). There are several reasons why you should book to leave from an unknown destination, and we understand that, so just try to be as prepared as possible.

You can also simply choose an airport that you know. If you don’t want to have the stress of having to navigate your way through the unknown when you’re supposed to relax, why not choose caution and pay a little more money to fly from an airport that does things much more comfortable?

Exchange your money online

Via: CityAM

If you leave it to the airport to exchange your money, you will discover that they give you some of the worst available rates that you can find, well, everywhere. They don’t care about giving people value for money – they only care about making a profit, and they will punish you for waiting to reach the airport to use them.

New prepaid cards such as Revolut and Monzo offer the exact exchange rate that is used when you decide to finally press that button and click on “exchange”. It’s incredibly handy and it can all be done through your phone, so really, everyone is a winner.

Check the bags before you arrive

Via: KLM Blog

There are certain things that need to be done in advance for our own peace of mind, but for whatever reason we seem to always forget it. A good example: checking bags online instead of doing this at the airport, which ultimately leads to such an incredibly amazing amount of hassle that it’s not even funny.

Instead of having to stand in line with everyone, you can go straight to security. Of course it doesn’t sound like a commodity, but it would surprise you.

Take a meal and a drink

Via: JD Wetherspoon

Look, this is not going to be a particularly complicated entry, but we think it’s important to help you relax. Each airport has a number of bars and restaurants that you can use to order, well, you can order food and drinks.

Making time to do this, making sure you are not hungry or too thirsty in your takeoff plane is essential to calm down the process and start your vacation (or work trip) the way you were meant to be before booked first.

