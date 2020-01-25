Tips and race-by-race preview for Wyong on Sunday

Seven races jump on Sunday in Wyong.Credit:bradleyphotos.com.au

Race 2 – 2:05 p.m. THE JETT’S FITNESS @SAN REMO AUSSIE DAYS HORSE PLAYGROUND (1600 METERS)

6. Sebourg was hard to miss at the debut in Kembla a few weeks ago and hit the line well behind what looks like a handy guy in Amitto. It can be assumed that he will have no problems in this regard and must be open to improvements. Good chance in a competitive girl.

Hazards: 7. Cool too supported her healthy recovery with another final attempt at Kembla when she returned some distance away. That was against them, so it should be ideal to climb up. Seems to be preparing for top performance and is worth considering. 3. Luvoir has threatened to win a race with three places in a row this time. Had support when Miyake ran down from him in Kembla, is likely to come back a bit here and look for him to keep going strong. 12. Space is deep is another guy with a slight upward trend and she has resisted a big postponement to finish just under third on this distance over 1350 m. Should something improve due to the additional trip, this cannot be overlooked.

How to play: Sebourg WIN; Trifecta 6 / 3.7.12 / 3.7.12;

Odds & Evens: SPLIT.

Race 3 – 2:40 p.m. CAPITAL ONE REAL ESTATE AUSSIE, AUSSIE, AUSSIE RUN RUN RUN HANDICAP (1350 METERS)

1. Charles Seven is ready to win this time after placing in both races. Freshly led over 900 m and was shut down, then reduced the speed to 1200 m and has not missed much in a good race so far. Just have to keep its shape to be on target.

Hazards: 3. Gogol was unlucky not to get closer than 1.2 lengths before the winner in the same race as Charles Seven. He was pulled close to the line and the driver had to grab. Turn signals go on, probably push forward to a certain extent and look threatening. 16. Donnachiara was a big drifter in betting and led before being behind Amitto in Kembla. It was her biggest effort so far and she wouldn’t be surprised if she gave a little cheek. 5. Capri from Tuffy Warwick Farm and its three placements can be awarded for an unplaced effort before it should play an important role. Just touched by Rari two runs ago and Arousal form is pretty good for a virgin too. Clear opportunity.

How to Play: Charles Seven E / W; Quinella 1 & 3.

Odds & Evens: ODDS

Race 4 – 3:15 p.m. THE ALLOOM BEAUTY AUSSIE DAY DASH (1100 METERS)

1. Ingenuity will be the favorite with the shortest price of the day, and rightly so, after being the first to do his demolition job in Gosford and keeping a track record. Remains at 1100 m to either lead or be useful, if something wants to go forward, he can sit down from them. Small question whether he can go higher with such a big win, but clearly the one to beat.

Hazards: 6. Two large faris showed some promises in his first preparation, which ended with Tamworth’s first win. The second attempt was strong and with a little luck he can drive a nice race fresh. 2. Reibys Regent A month ago he was resumed here with the greatest effort, but still has to be the first to place. No wonder that something similar happens here. 5. Mandirigma looks like he could be smart with his debut win but has not yet made it. Admittedly, he only had two starts and fought well for first place on this route. In the mix.

How to play: Acumen WIN; Trifecta 1 / 2.5.6 / 2.5.6.

Odds & Evens: SPLIT.

Race 5 – 3:50 p.m. EVENT CINEMAS GOLD CLASS GALLOP HANDICAP (2100 METERS)

3. Merlinite was the last time in Kembla after working hard to get to the top. Looks like a strong stayer and she drew much better. Form by her second in Gosford two back is good and has an in-form apprentice on board again. Difficult to beat.

Hazards: 9. Etheridge When she finished second in the distance in Rosehill, she quickly improved and then went back 100 meters. Behind Killer Instinct and Birth Of Venus, she was far too far from her bottom. This is a much stronger society than here. Distance suits and they can make an impact. 4. ElleofadeeI drove consistently in Queensland and then started as a favorite in Canterbury to say that she had a chance, although I left a little earlier. Better suited here anyway and expect it to show up. 5. Lavish rose scored a strong goal in Newcastle before moving up to 2400m in class and not participating in Randwick. No shock at all if it jumps back and is competitive.

How to play: Merlinite WIN.

Odds & Evens: ODDS.

Race 6 – 16:25 FREDDY’S FISHING.COM.AU HANDICAP (1000 METERS)

10. Turnstyle is one of a few easy-running three-year-olds who want to hold the key to this race in their hands. Great efforts at the debut then led Gosford to score on a weak track in July. Recently two attempts that went well at Warwick Farm in the second of this week. Should be tailored to the pace and pace you need to beat.

Hazards: 8. My fire phoenix is the big threat. She won across the board at Canterbury’s debut, but settled in midfield on her two subsequent starts in stronger company. I haven’t driven for almost a year, but her last lawsuit against an open company was good and she needs to be respected. 6. Moccasin Miss came back in great shape and took a tight second place with a last win two weeks ago in Gosford. Can’t be left out. 5. Margie Bee put a couple of arms in one last time, but it’s generally pretty consistent. Still to win at 1000m or first, but from the inside with the claim, you can assume that things are going well.

How to play: Turnstyle WIN.

Odds & Evens: EVENS.

Race 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 101.3’S TOP KOALA-T AUSSIE RENNTAG HANDICAP (1600 METER)

6. Designated broke through here first, was then in three races in solid company around the brand. In Gosford Guineas he hit the finish line well and last progressed in a similar field in Kembla. Good chance on his way home.

Hazards: 3. Parry sound Resumed in the same race as Designated and started with double-digit chances of winning. A fitter for this and the additional 200 m are a plus. Clear opportunity. 2. Hammond Lane In this class, he wins the Mudgee Cup before finishing third in Gosford. Has not finished worse than fifth place this time and should be close to the mark again. 7. Foxdown Revived with a manageable fifth that was struck in less than two lengths and shapes as an improver in the distance. Placed four out of five seconds so worth considering.

How to Play: Designated E / W.

Odds & Evens: SPLIT.

