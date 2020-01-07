Tips and race-by-race preview for Warwick Farm on Wednesday

Loading...

On Wednesday, participants in Warwick Farm can expect a card with seven races. Credit: Morgan Hancock

Race 2 – 2.55 a.m. DRINKWISE PLATTE (1200m)

9. Rammstein is back as a gelding and seems to have improved a lot what he showed in his two tests. He denied the final preparation of the virgins, which was won by some clever horses, and when he comes back better, he is attracted to get every chance to show what he is made of.

Hazards: 4. Dominus has some appealing trial form through his two hits this time in (he tried earlier in the year) with a second quantico and a close win over Napster. Respect and protect all market movements. 2. Cathars became a gelding too and it is difficult to overlook the names of the horses that have won his two starts so far, namely Ja Ja Ja and Castelvecchio. Second try was

better than the first and no surprise to see him go well. 12. Travest caught the eye in his last test run and could be under the radar here. Probably goes back and hits the line hard. 5th garrison Disappointed at first and has the turn signals on. Must improve, but cannot do without such a casual effort.

How to play it: Rammstein wins.

Odds and Evens: Split.

Race 3 – 3.30 p.m. BOWERMANS OFFICE FURNITURE HANDICAP (2110 m)

2. Chocolatier He had excuses for his last couple and the blinkers that go off without a lot of pressure in a race can see him flip it over. Badly overrun and broken off last time. In Canterbury he bucked the first 100 m, but still managed to finish in third place. Nash back, good chance.

Hazards: 5. Magic over the bay made some nice efforts and worked his way through the field from second place to Quality Seeker, which has been going well on Boxing Day since then. Always demands. 1. Break dance is a one-pacemaker who wasn’t fit to return to 1800m last week but is boxed just as well as you can expect from Killer Instinct. An additional 400m is in his favor and he went all the way to win this course in October. 6th grave hit a purple spot with successive Canberra victories at 2000 m. At the market and not far from Magic Over The Bay, three start again.

How to play it: chocolatier every way.

Odds and Evens: Split.

Race 4 a.m. – 4 p.m. RANVET HANDICAP (1200 m)

4. Heart of the oak tried sensational twice and looks at a horse on the way up. She improved with every run the last time, won two out of three, and has the versatility to be on hand when needed. If she runs to the exams, she will take a break.

Hazards: 6. Lillemor is another up-and-coming personality that has resulted in her winning both starts on narrower stretches. Basically had an unchallenged lead last time in Wyong, but could get some control here too. Turn signal on and it is the logical horse to catch. 7. Super Longlea looked good when she won her first two starts and has been freshened up since she was here six weeks ago. Returned there from a wide gate and was never a factor but tended to overlook. Tested two weeks ago and could bounce back. 2. Positive peace found a better one in her last three runs in winter, but was very competitive every time. Has led all the way to win her last test at 1100m and can be anywhere.

How to Play: Win Heart Of The Oak; Trifecta 4 / 2.6.7 / 2.6.7.

Odds and Evens: Evens.

Race 5 – 4.40 p.m. ALL TOO HARD @ VINERY HANDICAP (1600 m)

2. Ocean Go When he scored a goal in Wyong, he landed in a good first place, reacted to a stop-start race and proved too strong too late. A step up to a mile only helps his cause and during class he is one of the few who has made these preparations and has every chance to participate.

Hazards: 8. The promise On Christmas Day two, Randwick won a number of outs with a battle win. Nash could be a good booking for her, she has a good draw and if she is in shape, she will be back on target. 10. Ondo Pasa With a win in Wyong and a close third place ahead of Asharani and Word For Word, he drove good races. Repeating this performance would see that it is very competitive. 5. Agosto is an interesting runner who won two out of four in his first Australian preparation. Ultimately, it will want to go further, but it is a promising type of stay and must be considered in an open race.

How to Play: Ocean Go Any Way.

Odds and Evens: Evens.

Race 6 – 5.15 p.m. NEW @DARLEYAUS TWITTER HANDICAP (1300 m)

2. Through the cracks breaks out to win a race and may have conditions that suit him here with a bit of speed and a more spacious track. Forgive the Newcastle attempt when it made ends meet and was noticed in Gosford, where it had given too much start on the narrow track and kept its shape. Big chance.

Hazards: 15. Chat found the line with purpose in two returns over shorter journeys. Eligible for lighter races, but beaten less than a length by He’s Super Lucky in this class. The 1300 m bring him straight in. 4. Playard comes through the same race in which he finished fifth and was stopped a little earlier in the straight. Soft draw, blinker on, down 2kg so every consideration is worthwhile. 8. Rari will be in the line of fire and he will have a hard win in Randwick on Boxing Day over this trip. It seems he has to do his best, but if not, he could keep up.

How to play: Through the cracks in every direction; Trifecta 2 / 4.8.15 / 4.8.15.

Odds and Evens: Split.

Race 7 a.m. – 5.50 p.m. CANTERBURY LEAGUE CLUB HANDICAP (1100 m)

12. Coco Cuber is probably the most interesting runner all day. He made the start in both starts and went to great lengths to take a close second place in the debut and take most of the lead in Gosford. I am not sure of the depth of this victory, but the effort cannot be criticized and it was dominant. Could take the next step.

Hazards: 8. Chewbacca a cheeky race should run fresh. There was a lot to like about his attempt to share Champagne Cuddles and Invincibella last month, and he has shown enough ability to suggest that if all is well he can occur. 6. Cross the stars did a good job in Wyong a month ago and can only be fitter. He is a generally competitive horse that still has some advantages and at least one chance for both sides. 11. Crimlet made her debut in a strong form, then won her next two starts pretty well and kept her comfortable last time in Newcastle. It will probably not be possible to lead this field, but it is still on the up, which is worth considering.

How to Play: Coco Cuber Wins; Trifecta 12 / 6,8,11 / 6,8,11.

Odds and Evens: Evens.

