At an eight-card meeting in Wagga on Tuesday, punters can choose from a variety of options. Credit: Morgan Hancock

Race 2 BM 66 HCP (1800 m)

Another competition from the Wagga Stayers series, but now the six-year-old Goulburn gelding Defy He has again managed to hold an unbeaten record on this route. He is the one to beat after an economic tie. Back in the class, but looks good on the weights, although the rating shouldn’t be much worse than good.

Dangers: Victorian four-year-old gelding 8. Almighty gold is the obvious threat after sailing home for a dominant BM 66 victory on Christmas Eve if he is heavily supported. Wasn’t punished too often with weights and draws to achieve an ideal trail right before speed. Canberra five-year-old gelding 7. The Senator was disappointing here in third place in a class 2 over the mile, but now fitter and wins over 1900 m. Drawn to get a good pace again, even if you want to sit there this time. Albury five-year-old gelding 5. Shinseki This preparation was extremely consistent and is better than its recording suggests. Has not shown a quick performance on both sides in the last two races, but the turn signals continue and paint in order to achieve little or no performance in midfield.

How to Play: Defy Victory and trifecta 8.9 / 5,7,8,9 / 5,7,8,9

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 3 MAIDEN HCP (1600 m)

Even fight for the mile. Aspiring three-year-old Canberra filly 4. Room number was a great second on this track when I drove home late on this trip, even though I had a tough run. Must be ridden ice cold again from a wide barrier, but has dropped in weight, and the father handled wet ground and won Group 1 Queen Elizabeth in 2013.

Dangers: Another visitor to the David Hayes team in Victoria, a three-year-old gelding 2. Bartending blues fought and mixed his runs through spring and summer over some handy virgin fields. This includes the four-year-old Wodonga mare 7. Sharlie, Who also did well in the same race behind overflowing and achieved a significant weight relief after the 2 kg claim of the driver.

How to play: Room Number to win and box exactly 2,4,7

Odds and Evens: Evens

Race 4 MAIDEN HCP (1000 m)

Enthusiastic about the four-year-old Canberra mare 3. Another girl who gets up for a stable with a handy early strike rate. Was up close and personal in a first run in record time at the debut in Moruya last spring and was happy enough in two tests.

Dangers: Big clock on a local three year old filly and first starter 12. Miss Elsie May (Krupt x Natural Time by Naturalism), which was recently pressurized in a home race but still crossed over to gain more than three lengths and comes to light after the driver’s 2kg claim. Wangaratta four year old mare 6. It is our reward was well received by the speculators in Echuca on the last day of 2019 and was exhausted late on its first run in a year. Has good tactical speed and turn signals stay on. Debutant three-year-old Braidwood gelding 4. Face the day (Zoffany x Crazyonyou from Encosta de Lago) was removed last August after a simple process in strong open society. Hasn’t tried it out since, but Stall is undervalued and has made significant gear changes for a breed to drive fast. Watch the market with the three year old Goulburn filly and the first starter 11. Loco Motion Lass (Bullet Train x Ohmygood by Foreplay), who has not been seen in public since a silent open trial over seven months ago.

How to Play: Another girl to win; Miss Elsie May every way; & trifecta 3,6,12 / 3,6,12 / 3,4,6,11,12

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 5 MAIDEN PLATE (1300 m)

Good tough competition. The four year old Goulburn mare 11. Fight for love If it can stand out from a wider barrier, it is hard to beat if it comes from thicker lines and the turn signals are used. After leading a strong girl in Wyong, he remained in good shape before not playing a game against the smart Riverside’s Cash, which has since dominated a first-class field in Gosford. Missed as a strong favorite here at the last start and looks ready.

Dangers: Victorian three-year-old gelding 5. Mississippi flyer was not far from the winner in all three first runs of this preparation and is parking for the first time with flashing light directly behind the speed. The effort of a three year old gelding 6. Pushkar was better than it looked at the last start, although I can’t do a trick with the barriers pulled out even further. Is ridden quietly, and extra ground is an obvious plus; during three-year-old Kembla filly 13. Ma Bella Rosie continued to improve in their first preparation and found the line well back in their last pair from far.

How to Play: Fight For Love to Win

Odds and Evens: odds

Race 6 BM 66 HCP (1400 m)

There are many opportunities here, led by the progressive four-year-old Albury gelding 11. Benjamery who gets his chance here fourth in weight with the wink. Has attacked the line from afar in the past three years and looks ideal up to 1,400 m.

Dangers: With the four-year-old gelding, a clear improvement can be expected 7th Yulong November after the first exit at Echuca. From a leading Victorian court that loves to take her across the border, and only the previous second run shot across the border in a BM 58 under 61.5kg on the four-year-old Albury gelding 6. Jawwaal had been constant all spring. This includes a home win in class 1, which has deteriorated after a long refresher on a harder highway on the Kensington route. Much better suited for this, although it looks like a long draw under the odds. Hawkesbury six year old mare 9. Caliera Gem has prepared everyone in and around the placings and is getting blinkers. This is a bit harder, but the goal is to do a nice run at low speed. Native four-year-old gelding 8. Two mistakes do not has done very little in his last two games after a great final drive on a highway in Rosehill, but can reject too much, although the record on the home route is poor.

How to play: Benjamery in every direction

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 7 F & M BM 58 HCP (1200 m)

Wide open competition for the girls and toughest race of the day. Despite weight gain and a well-bred, improving five-year-old Goulburn mare 8. Designer dance looks good in this company. Did her best working three runs back on a Rosehill freeway before flashing home from a mile back in a Class 1 car here. Is ridden cold from the gate again and helped by a cut from the ground.

Dangers: Another Goulburn mare that is on the move is four years old 10. Acturial, which started again more than seven months after a one-time victory on the Sapphire Coast last winter. Has not proven itself publicly and needs good luck from the wide barrier, but must be quickly at hand. Canberra six year old mare 4. Brussels is weighted to the best of her ability, but she went home to win her maiden run here three runs before crossing the finish line at the last start in Queanbeyan. Draws to get a smooth run with cover in the field, and that’s not much more difficult. Albury four year old mare 1. Less common than rubies after a fair home race in this class is much better suited as a runner-up for this trip.

How to Play: Designer Dance Every Way and Box Trifecta 1,4,8,10

Odds and Evens: Evens

Race 8 C, G & E BM 58 HCP (1200 m)

Now the Boys’ Edition on the same trip and it won’t get much easier. Talented four-year-old gelding 7. Jodhpur resumes for a second preparation over the same trip he won his girl on the debut. Takes luck to take cover after a long draw, but has looked good in a recent test and will finish hard with every decent run.

Dangers: Powerful four-year-old Canberra gelding 1. Eurosay looks good as fourth coming back from a highway company when forced to work from a wide gate. Draws to get a nice trail and has a sound recording on that track. Rival Canberra gelding 2. Romeo Vella also comes back in class and, when pulled right next to him, will push forward and sit at speed even though he has been carrying his greatest weight for a long time. The three-year-old Albury gelding 12. Mnementh continues to win this track in spring after a one-time debut if it is strongly supported and has received a quiet test.

How to play: Jodhpur in any direction

Odds and Evens: Split

BEST APPLICATIONS

Race 2: (9) DEFY

Race 4: (3) ONE GIRL MORE

BEST VALUE

Race 6: (11) BENJAMERY

