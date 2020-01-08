Tips and race-by-race preview for Wagga on Thursday

Loading...

A 10-race ticket for Wagga Wagga is planned for Thursday. Credit: Morgan Hancock

Race 2 MAIDEN HCP (1600 m)

Still on the mile and a tough race for some fighting girls. Warwick Farm 3 year old gelding 5. overflow, Like many others, it has grown for a while, but continues to hit the line well and pull to get a smooth run with coverage that just depends on speed.

Dangers: Improvement of the four-year-old Wodonga mare 4. Mudgegonga crosses the border at the right time after two encouraging returns in Wangaratta and Benalla; while stable masters expect mare 3. Sharlie To improve sharply drew the fence in a race that looks easier than their last. Canberra three year old filly 6. Room number defied her grand debut price when she came home late behind a nice horse and is bred to have more ground under her feet.

How to Play: Overflow to win and box Trifecta 3,4,5,6

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 3 F & M MAIDEN PLATE (1200 m)

Thin girl with a firm weight, most of whom only form the numbers. Not a three year old Warwick Farm filly 10. Pocket missile Who looks like a double-digit price for much better races after their flight home at the debut in Nowra? Will likely go a long way back from the outer goal but should love the long distance and longer straight.

Dangers: The race for the four-year-old Goulburn mare looks good 2. Break the cover after four honest runs in Hawkesbury in their first preparation earlier this year. It is likely that he will lean back from the interior draw, but the coach made a few gear changes and the attempt to start was flawless. Expect a significant improvement over the three-year-old Canberra filly 12. Star Live off with the wink.

How to Play: Pocket Missile to Win

Odds and Evens: Evens

Race 4 F & M MAIDEN PLATE (1200 m)

Play it again Samantha for girls on the same trip and five-year-old Canberra mare 6. Rosebank seems to have a weak race in her grace. Has improved a lot after a spring refresh, not far from the winner when he was well supported on the Sapphire Coast before competing behind Money Heist in a stronger girl than $ 2.40 favorite at home. Just have to get some cover from a somewhat awkward train to take care of it.

Dangers: Watch the market with the three-year-old Canberra filly and the first starter 10. Naughty Annie (Zoffany x Sassy Vixen from Towkay), who tried a dominant trainer / driver combination. Local four-year-old mare 7. Stazzana Loves to sit back in the field, close hard, and make up a lot of ground in her last pair. Draws well and copes well with the weights according to the driver’s 2 kg requirement; while another three year old Canberra filly 11. She is Cherry Ripe can improve the interior after it failed at the debut in Queanbeyan.

How to Play: Rosebank to Win

Odds and Evens: Evens

Race 5 C, G & E MAIDEN PLATE (1200 m)

Now it’s the boys’ turn under the same conditions. Robust five-year-old Canberra gelding 4. Catatonic ran some nice races in better company through the winter and was placed three times on this track from six starts. Didn’t officially test and go far, but the trainer removed the turn signals and a much stronger driver was booked.

Dangers: Large market observation of the three-year-old Canberra gelding 13. Old man Emu (Alert x Ease Louise from Lujain), who looked good when he recently won a test and made his debut in the turn signals for the leading stable. Canberra four-year-old gelding 7. nieces and nephews returns for a second preparation without a public test, but drives in stronger girls than this in winter, pulls a nice barrier and the turn signals are off for the first time. Gundagai five-year-old gelding 10. Bombowlee up After a long break, he did his best work late on this course, and extra floor looks good of course, but has to overcome a wide goal.

How to play: Katatonic Each Way and Box Trifecta 4,7,10,13

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 6 C, G & E MAIDEN PLATE (1200 m)

This looks deeper and more open than the previous competition. Warwick Farm Four year old gelding 4. Haunting Spirit has threatened the victory of his virgin since the spring, who twice finished second in Wyong against better opponents. The trainer gave him some refreshment and changed gear by removing the turn signals, pulling the bit and tongue together. Pushes forward from a medium goal and is the one to beat with every decent run.

Dangers: Progressive three year old local gelding 13. Pushkar is a clear threat if he is lucky and secures himself from a wide goal. Made this preparation impressively in two runs and screamed after the long trip. Look out for a big debut of the four-year-old Wodonga gelding 6. MacGyvers Me Mate (Greenwood Lake x Momaslittlehelper by King Of Prussia) by a fashionable US father, and mother won on this course. Finished close in an exam and draws to get a nice run. Albury three-year-old gelding 12.Houlio’s dream showed enough at the debut as a relaxation favorite and made a try here at the end of November. Watch the market for the three-year-old Kembla gelding 14. Wild Chap (Toronado x Pipkin by Gallo Di Ferro), who has not been seen in exams since May, but reportedly works well, and pulls for an economical run; during a four-year-old local gelding 10. Tsarsnip I didn’t run last time, but three previous runs here were full of merit because I wasn’t that quick. The driver will likely pull him back from a wide barrier and be saved for the last crack.

How to Play: Win Haunting Spirit and the first four 4.13 / 4.6.10.12.13.14 / 4.6.10.12.13.14 / 4,6,10,12,13 , 14

Odds and Evens: Evens

Race 7 BM 58 HCP (1800 m)

Another run of the popular Staying series, which relies on the six-year-old Goulburn gelding 2. Defy Strike back after using a shocker the last time you started in Canberra. Last won the mile in a weaker race here before I ran into the finish line in Orange just to miss it and then did a great job on Rosehill on a strong country road. Draws well on the perfect trip.

Dangers: Consistent six-year-old cowra mare 6. Dictation looks like a real chance after solid class 3 runs in Bathurst and Dubbo. Now in full swing with the leading country driver. Native four-year-old gelding 3. Jungle book is ready for the extra trip after having very little luck in a BM 60 in Canberra before working home. Drifts back, but is able to run the fastest last 400 m in the field. Undervalued five-year-old Canberra gelding 4. Sugar Pine I worked home in the same race as Jungle Book the last time I started after returning much further than normal. The previous runs here have been good and the new driver should be more positive with a wider draw. Kembla three-year-old gelding 10th colonnade went up in class after flashing home to win his maiden in Moruya, but still doing well in the 54 kg limit; This includes the five-year-old Wodonga gelding 8. Savvy acquisition Who won only once out of 27, but placed another nine times. Hit the line hard last run on this track and the turn signals have been applied.

How to Play: Defy Victory

Odds and Evens: Evens

Race 8 class 2 HCP (1000 m)

A lot of hope for a good quality sprint, even if most of the big guns are very hard. Enthusiastic about a three year old gelding 4. Blitzar who only continues his third start for running the local stable. Missed by a head debut here in August before the dominant virgin in Dubbo wins out of nowhere. Far drawn, but has the tactical speed to assert itself.

Dangers: Promising three-year-old Canberra filly 12. Affinity beyond With an explosive opening win from the top at home, she demonstrated her potential and ran her last 600 m in a blistering 32.73 seconds. Also undressed, but she runs into the ground and looks outstandingly at the weights, which drop to 54.5 kg. The four-year-old Canberra gelding has a weight loss of 3 kg 2. Main time would have been near the top line if it hadn’t been pulled straight off the track. Has only more than a second behind in his last five races and loves to keep up the pace and take over early on the straight. His fate should be known after the first 150m. Rival three-year-old Canberra filly 6. Everything in the war It was great to go home to win again in practical class 2 at Queanbeyan, and the last time she won second, but she draws the outer border. Canberra five-year-old gelding 7. Mad As Zariz achieved a dominant first win in Queanbeyan three races and hit the bull’s eye in the last class in a good class 1 Loves to sit on speed and lose weight. Another three-year-old Canberra filly 13. Disobedience should be included in the exotic here two weeks ago after a hard first win; while it’s never easy to get a tough line for the five-year-old Canberra mare 3. Nobody’s puppet Resumption without public trial. The turn signals come out and she has a smart first record, but can be terribly unreliable.

How to Play: Blitzar to Win; Carton exactly 2,4,12; and the first four 2,4,12 / 2,4,6,7,12,13 / 2,3,4,6,7,12,13 /2,3,4,6,7,12,13

Odds and Evens: Evens

Race 9 class 1 HCP (1300 m)

Another balanced race, although it is likely dominated by one form line. Progressive four year old Goulburn mare 6. Ameares has gone to a different level in her last two and defeated a handy maiden field on the sapphire coast before she did well behind a clever field in Canberra. Tricky Draw, but prefer to sit outside and go home.

Dangers: rival three-year-old Goulburn gelding 7. Cap’s Boy comes from the same class 1 in Canberra when he was the first to finish a whisker behind Ameares and came from far behind. The four-year-old Canberra mare completed the trio of the same race on December 27th 8. Flying Yankee got crowded late after the tour, and will have an even tougher job that goes very far here. Improvement of the five-year-old Wodonga mare 9. It’s Christmas Her virgin landed on this route in good style a month ago and was refreshed, although she followed the trend of the day and also created an evil barrier.

How to Play: Ameares wins and boxes Trifecta 6,7,8,9

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 10 SUMMER PRINT (1200 m)

One of the most outstanding and competitive races of a bumper day is saved forever, and there are any number of strong opportunities on the big field. Native seven-year-old gelding 6. Gold snippets On this course he achieved a crisp first win in midfield with a strong BM 74, and although his second form is generally not as strong, he drops 3 kg and pulls to reach a lane with some coverage.

Loading

Dangers: After a nine-month break, popular seven-year-old local gelding 4. Noble lineage resumes over the right journey. The Corowa Cup and Albury Mile winner from last autumn has not yet tried out publicly, but has been in use for a long time and almost always quickly at hand. Has a hit rate of 30 percent from 25 starts. Canberra five year old mare 10. Gold touch sets a strong record and ended the race hard behind Snippet Of Gold after two wins in Gundagai and Canberra. Never run better and finish. Jerilderie four year old mare 9. Critical response She has to use her usual speed to get from an uncomfortable goal, but has won three of her last four against thinner opponents in a dashing manner and is the best-weighted runner in the race according to the driver’s demands. Talented six-year-old Goulburn gelding 5. Common purpose has completed two runs in a stronger metro company and has to overcome a wide goal, although this seems appropriate as a third; while well traveled five year old Albury mare 11. Yousay Bolt continues a quiet negotiation although another moves far. Took strong subway company last year, including being beaten under two lengths as a well-secured favorite on a freeway in Rosehill.

How to Play: Snippet Of Gold Any Way and the First Four 4.6.10 / 4.5.6.9.10.11 / 4.5.6.9.10.11 / 4.5.6, 9 10.11

Odds and Evens: Evens

BEST APPLICATIONS

Race 4: (6) ROSEBANK

Race 7: (2) DEFY

BEST VALUE

Race 5: (4) KATATONIC

Most seen in sports

Loading