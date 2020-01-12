Tips and race-by-race preview for Taree on Monday

Racing returns to Taree on Monday with a ticket for seven races. Credit: Fairfax Media

Race 2 MAIDEN HCP (1000 m)

Very keen on consistent 3YO Muswellbrook filly 7. Sophie’s girl who can break through three. Was not far from the last start of the smart Geotime in a race with more depth and pulls even better when the rider gets back in.

Dangers: Big watch on debutante 3YO Wyong filly 9. Mini fin Who looks well prepared from two forward attempts, and draws to record a nice trail. Nevertheless, they are waiting for the local 4YO mare 10. Peachies Dream To smash this virgin, she looks good from the inside after she grew up and then bends under pressure late in this geotime race. Fitter and must be around the finish with an economical run. Resume 3YO Newcastle foal 1. Sidekick didn’t do much in two previous preliminaries, but the attempt was solid and received a better company than this final preparation. Port Macquarie 5YO gelding 5. Line up girls is still chasing his first win at the 17th start, but has been placed seven times in a useful maiden company and also comes out of this race behind Geotime. Just need to find some cover from a wider gate.

How to Play: Sophie’s Lass wins and Quinella 7 and 9

Odds and Evens: odds

Race 3 MAIDEN HCP (1600 m)

Still with the virgins, but up to the mile, and there are many opportunities that result from the improvement of the 4-year-old gelding 13. Senatorial Their record doesn’t look like 16 starts, but loved his last furlong behind a promising horse at the last start in Wyong and pulls a better barrier in a thinner race, so it doesn’t have to be that far from the pace before the curve.

Dangers: Wyong 4YO gelding 2. Hidden hills has completed four mixed runs in this preparation, and although he couldn’t keep up with the Black Star Bowie’s front running display at the last start, he is tough and continues to turn on with the flashing light. Rival 4YO Wyong mare 12. Schengen has been in operation for a while, but has gradually improved with increasing distances, and it also turns on the turn signals for the first time.

How to Play: Senatorial to Win

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 4 CLASS 2 HCP (1600 m)

Enthusiastic about the progressive 4YO Newcastle mare 2. Azarmine after a disappointment with Scone when it appeared in the straight line just before the speed, but flattened past the furlong. Previously, Tuncurry had resumed this rating with a dominant and quick ending win, and the blinking is an important change of gear. Was scraped off Coffs Harbor on Sunday to be saved.

Dangers: Wyong 4YO gelding 3. Tann Hills He reversed his shape and most likely started thundering in the middle to unbalance a handy Class 2 field in Muswellbrook. The last two runs with this heavier weight preparation were bad. So if he gains a little trust, he has found a winning form. You are never quite sure what comes with 4YO Newcastle Mare 5. Zizania either. The only real surprise was that this preparation flew home behind Azarmin in Tuncurry when Jockey made an early move before the turn but hit the limit after a good draw. while 6YO Newcastle mare 4. Longchamp Lass has a poor hit rate, but did a good homework at class Tamworth at the last start and can finish third here.

How to Play: Azarmine wins

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 5 MAIDEN PLATE (1250 m)

Scone gelding 1. Dante Alexander is fine at home in two runs and looks good from a low draw.

Dangers: Improve 4YO Scone gelding 1. Dante Alexander has finished this preparation in two races at home and looks good from a low tie with a senior driver booked. Newcastle 3YO filly 11. Hibern The last start in Scone was disappointed after doing a good trail. With fourth place in her second preparation, she can fight back in a thin race. while watching the market on Stablemate 3YO filly 13. Serriano which has been freshened up by a useful test and draws the inside. Rival 3YO Newcastle gelding 10. The district continues after a nice test win and, although this is far from his best distance, will be late. Include trained 3YO filly on site 12. Polarizer their shape is slowly improving in broader exotic species.

How to play it: Dante Alexander every way

Odds and Evens: odds

Race 6 class 3 HCP (1000 m)

Competitive and fascinating sprint that could be a showdown between Taree and Newcastle. Promising 4 year old gelding 6. Fair Dinkum After two victories on the home course, the team returned for a strong and popular stable and was close in succession on the highways last spring. Looks ready to rock.

Dangers: Rival 5-year-old gelding 4. Cartel is scheduled for his first run in eight months, but he’s something of a fresh “no trial” specialist, who was the first to achieve a dominant win on this course and in the last preparation of a similar company, and has the leading local coach the turn signals are replaced by turn signals. Another emerging 3YO filly from the Kris Lees yard in Newcastle, 9. Iconic Star It will be difficult to exceed the weight of only half a kilo. After a practical Gosford experiment six weeks ago, the result was kept up to date. Smart 3YO Newcastle filly 7. Xiaolis Ying is on the rise, shooting three wins in a row for a strong coaching / driver team. Draws the fence and has early tactical equipment, but takes much harder resistance. Coffs Harbor 5YO gelding 5. Vacation returns after four months and hasn’t been tested publicly yet, but new records are solid enough.

How to Play: Fair Dinkum Any Way and Trifecta 4.6.9 / 4.5.6.7.9 / 4.5.6.7.9

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 7 class 2 HCP (1300 m)

Good race at the end, although it depends on the promising 4YO Newcastle mare 1. Star Alibi is. The debut at Muswellbrook last winter was a terrific victory before the class 1 track and trip were repeated. Has tested in a typically strong manner over 1000 m and looks reasonably good under 58 kg.

Dangers: There are none when the top weight is switched on, but 4YO Gosford gelding needs to be improved 3. Hercules Mo ran the best race of his career first at Scone and won in record time. Small step in the class and moves on, but the trainer may now have found the trick with him. Well bred 3 year old Newcastle filly 5. Siesta Key looks like the only other chance after holding second at Scone and pulls to get a nice run.

How to Play: Star Alibi wins

Odds and Evens: odds

BEST APPLICATIONS

R4 2nd AZARMINE

R7 1st STAR ALIBI

BEST VALUE

R6 6th FAIR DINKUM

