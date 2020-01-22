Tips and race-by-race preview for Tamworth on Thursday

How to play it: Win surprise

Opportunities and Evens: Splits

Race 2 MAIDEN HCP (1600 m)

Fight for tactics and pace over the mile. Improvement of the 4YO Cessnock mare 5. Celabitofkandi looks like he’s ready to finish fourth and stay on the mile. Has done well in a better girl in Taree and has been bred to progress.

Dangers: Local 4-year-old gelding 1. Hardyo has been consistent enough through this preparation and is the quality runner who was missing in his last pair as a well-secured favorite, but the extreme outside gate is a question of price. Rival home course gelding 8. Deeling us He can get back on his feet after a disappointment in Class 1 at Gunnedah if betting is easy. Will find this more to his liking and the previous couple hit the line nicely just to miss it. Contains 3YO Quirindi filly 13. Olympic flame who still needs to improve in this area, but has found the line up to the mile to be in order and suitable.

How to play it: Celabitofkandi each type and box exactly 1,5,8

Opportunities and Evens: opportunities

Race 3 BM 66 HCP (1600 m)

Smooth and tough racing where weight distribution could be crucial. Local 4YO mare 2. Hammoon ballad saves her best at home and gets a BM66 two races back before being ahead in a BM70 in Randwick. Back in the right company and drawing to get a nice trail, but at her best weight.

Dangers: Newcastle 4YO gelding 1. Because power was good to resume in a similar company in Port Macquarie. Proven weight bearer and runner-up. I’m not sure if the inner pull helps a 6 year old gelding 6. Rostam, but its shape in and around this distance is healthy and one of the better weighted runners according to the driver’s 3 kg requirement. Wyong 4YO gelding nitride has a difficult task from the barrier, but the first run in a deeper race at Muswellbrook was solid, as was its second form.

How to play it: Hammoon ballad each way and box trifecta 1,2,4,6

Opportunities and Evens: Splits

Race 4 LAND ONLY MAIDEN PLATTE (1200m)

A few speculators are probably still wondering how promising the 4YO Scone gelding is 2. Freerider this preparation is not undefeated, but bad starts have undone him. Both runs at home have made up a lot of ground to miss, and from a low draw here you just have to jump with them to be the one to beat.

Dangers: Coffs Harbor 5YO gelding 3. Gus Lightning was placed six times from 11 starts and attacked the line back in two runs. Pulls to park in a similar rear position just behind the speed and can drive to the finish again. Local 4 year old gelding 4. Hand over the card has a lot of skill, but someone else who doesn’t always leave the barrier well. Has done his best work late in two runs of this preparation and can now be up to speed with turn signals for the first time. Port Macquarie 3YO gelding 7. Stonecold Flex wasn’t far from making a good move when he made his debut at home hard and should be even better prepared for this trip. while improving 3YO Taree filly 13. Atlantic Lite is also suitable up to 1200m on the third start.

How to play it: Freerider wins and first four 2 / 3,4,7,13 / 3,4,7,13 / 3,4,7,13

Opportunities and Evens: Splits

Race 5 BM 58 HCP (1400 m)

Tricky fight, but keen on the value of the 7YO Wyong gelding 11. Scatter blast who has flown home and was resumed in Port Macquarie in handy class 3 company and usually maintains its early form. Only three out of 44 won, but placed another 18 times, often in stronger fields.

Dangers: Consistent home track 6YO gelding 9th Grove Street it can make three wins from its last four. Came from a wide gate to guide and ward them all in a handy BM 58 at Scone, and a tough fit will require a few stops on his home route. Local 5 year old gelding 2. Akecheeta With this preparatory landing, Quirindi has made great strides and achieved a dominant victory in this class two runs earlier. However, I will need a lot of luck if you come directly from the route.

How to play it: Scatter blast in every direction and box exactly 2,9,11

Opportunities and Evens: Splits

Race 6 class 1 HCP (1200 m)

Many opportunities again, led by 4YO Scone gelding 6. Joey’s chance Those who are ready to win after three runs run back. Fought well in a lower class 1 start.

Dangers: Progressive 3Y Newcastle gelding 2. Reveal the magic also knocks on the door after two fixed runs of this preparation. Just have to overtake and find cover from a wider draw. Wyong 4YO gelding 4. Hubble rarely runs poorly, and weight loss is useful when returning while traveling; during 8YO Wyong gelding 1. Oakfield Jet At Port Macquarie, he hit the finish line with more difficulty and is in top form after four runs, although he has to overcome a hard goal.

How to play it: Joey’s chance to win and box Trifecta 1,2,4,6

Opportunities and Evens: Evens

Race 7 COUNTRY MUSIC CUP HCP (1200 m)

The feature race is for a clever 4YO gelding on the program 3. Ligulate Who has a strong fresh record, and tried it well. Drawn to get the right midfield off the fence and the coach removed the turn signals. The one to beat.

Dangers: Light and talented 7 year old gelding 5. Beauty Best also finds a good first race of two forward attempts, and two of his four career wins have just come. Another home track gelding 10. General scarlet red is unbeaten from two starts here and ended well in the deeper BM 81 Sizzler in Muswellbrook. Pulled off the track, but brightly lit according to the driver’s demands. Local 5 year old gelding 12.Pat’s nipper, Stablemate to Top Selection, hasn’t started in six months, but had two easy exams. Well handled in the weights for a highway winner, but with an inside draw this is a real question for someone who is likely to find his way around the field again. Scone 7YO gelding and perennial back marker 4. Professor Marx has completed all the preparations hard and will give them a fresh start, but pulls a soft goal to be stowed away and if the pace is up he will most likely be late.

How to play it: Ligulate to win and Quinella 3 and 5

Opportunities and Evens: opportunities

Race 8 class 3 HCP (1000 m)

Good quality at the end. Enthusiastic about another leading local 4 year old gelding 5. Screenshot Who also comes back from a good front that was resumed on a highway in Randwick. Receives an important 3 kg claim and both previous career victories are in second place.

Dangers: Impressive 4YO Newcastle gelding 1. Magnolia Power was thrown with a career weight of 63 kg, but its shape is strong for it. Won a BM64 at Gosford, two runs back, and the third horse of the day has since won before a tough attempt at the stronger BM70 Metro class. If he takes cover from an unpleasant barrier, he is on target. 4YO Wyong mare recovery 7. Lady Kiri is also smart fresh and looked good, won a recent test but will take a ton of luck from the outside goal. Scone 3YO filly 14. Bellarina Magic returns after a nice try with the limit weight, and her two wins from six starts reached a weaker mark on this track last winter.

How to play it: Screen shot to win

Opportunities and Evens: opportunities

BEST APPLICATIONS

Race 4 – 2. Freerider

Races 7 – 3. Ligulate

BEST VALUE

Race 8 – 5. Screenshot

