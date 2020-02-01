Tips and race-by-race preview for Sapphire Coast on Sunday

Punters can enjoy an eight-race ticket on the Sapphire Coast on Sunday.Credit: Peter Smith

Race 2 MAIDEN HCP (1000 m)

Back to the short course, and again there are many opportunities. Very excited about the value of debutant 3YO Moruya Wallach 4. Mr Magical (Magic Albert x Tenita Mimani by Tayasu Tsuyoshi), who has not been seen in public for six weeks, but has sat three times wide, had no cover and covered the road in an exam, but still won with a lot of tanks and jockey is a great run enjoy.

Dangers: Canberra 4YO gelding 1. Antonio Continues after a pause of almost six months and usually fires on the fresh side. Has an early tactical pace and looked good in the exams. Albury 3YO filly 13. Powerful has her first run in NSW in third place in her second preparation and is dressed to park just behind the speed at which weight has dropped. Another first starter, 3YO Canberra gelding 5. Shenandoah (Manhattan Rain x Virginia Breeze from Anabaa) won the second two tests three weeks ago, but has to overcome the draw from the outside.

How to Play: Mr Magical Any Way and Trifecta 1.4.13 / 1.4.5.13 / 1.4.5.13

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 3 SAPPHIRE COAST CUP BM 66 HCP (2200 m)

A real tactical challenge for the uprights. Despite climbing in class and riding 5-year-old Canberra gelding 6. Fox Beat I can get back on my feet here after I have not managed to finish in Wagga in a BM 58 as a strong talent. The previous form was good in deeper races and shed 4 kg.

Dangers: Cranbourne 5YO gelding 1. Mr. Monaco looks like the Flemington class runner falls behind from successive runs in the harder BM 70 class. Before that it was difficult to win a BM 64 under 60kg in Caulfield. Draws to get the right run, but must be a small query in the distance. Kembla 6YO mare 3. Volatile Stryke has a poor hit rate, but after being left a mile behind in a stronger race at Warwick Farm, he hit the finish line hard in Wagga in a BM 66 and seems ready for the extra trip; during 4YO Queanbeyan gelding 7. Havaduel is another one that loses weight significantly and is suitable for going on this journey with the blinker on and off.

How to Play: Fox Beat wins and boxes Trifecta 1,3,6,7

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 4 BM 58 HCP (1000 m)

Wide open and even in the sprint. By the way, he liked 4YO Canberra mare 6. Too practical He ended Cowra when he was strongly supported. Can sit here chasing midfield at a good speed.

Dangers: 3YO canberra filly improve 10. Eltham Palace is a major draw hazard after a dominant young television win in third place in Nowra. Canberra 5YO gelding 1. Gretzky resumes under a huge weight, but fresh form is healthy enough, and that’s a bit easier than your opponent’s last preparation. Consistent 4YO Moruya mare 9. Sarzana has won two of their last three in weaker company and was refreshed six weeks ago after a class 1 home win. Draw to get a good trail.

How To Play: All Too Handy In Any Direction

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 5 BM 58 HCP (1400 m)

Same mark for a longer trip, and that’s a good sign for a 5-year-old gelding with high prices 2. Soviet who was heavily resumed after a somewhat shorter trip in a class 3 in Cowra and landed both of his previous career victories in second place.

Dangers: Progressive 4YO Goulburn mare 3. Ameares was super in line with two wins and three second places in their last five. This is a small step in the class and increases in weight, but always takes a front position and easily won her virgin in just the previous start of this route. It’s almost always a boom or bust for unpredictable 7YO Canberra mares 4. Copaonics Anyone who has flown home four times in Wagga to win this grade has run back and again achieved too good a result in the same Cl3 at the last start in Cowra. Is pushed back a long way by a wide gate and increases in weight; while 6YO Moruya mare 1st inch Perfect mixes their shape, but will find this much easier than the BM 86 Moruya Cup just before Christmas.

How to Play: Soviet Trifecta 1,2,3,4

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 6 BEGA SPRINT (1200 m)

Very competitive feature sprint of the day and the top are class two! Goulburn 6YO gelding 2. Assault’N’Bathory He started where he left off last winter when he dominantly won a Metro Highway in Randwick from the front three weeks ago. Loves the 1200m track and pulls up to control the race.

Dangers: Consistent 5-year-old Queanbeyan gelding 1. Up Trumpz has a lot of quality and has been refreshed since completing three close ranks in a stronger class. As long as he overcomes and finds some cover from the outside lock, he is on target. Cranbourne 5YO visitors 3. Light beast I will also be happy to come back from a tougher party in Caulfield on Christmas Day 2 and lose a lot of weight. Draws to get an enchanting run on the fence just moving away from speed. Be surprised when something else wins even though you don’t underestimate the 4YO Albury gelding 4. Logan River who retired on a BM 70 in Canterbury, but was better in second place and unbeaten on the track; during 7YO Canberra gelding 7. Prince Jacko loses a luxury weight of 7 kg due to a fair final return in a BM 70 Federal in Canberra.

How to Play: Assault’N’Bathory wins and trifecta 1,2,3 / 1,2,3 / 1,2,3,4,7

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 7 BEGA CUP (1600 m)

Feature race over the mile with many good chances, led by 4YO Kembla-Mare 5. Monegal He’s on the eight-day back-up and looks very likely to be third after a late appearance in Randwick on a stronger BM 78.

Dangers: Another from Richard Laming Hof in Cranbourne, 5-year-old gelding 7. All hardwood is the weighted runner of the race, who was the first to lose 6 kg from a nice final run at the Smart Company in Flemington. Local 6 year old gelding 1. Mercurial Lad looks back at the odds in the distance after getting off in the heavy one from Rosehill. Before that, I had decided to win a subway BM 78 and had a nice run. 2 kg asked the driver to balance the heavy weight. Ballarat 7YO gelding 6. Mortar train will be tired of traveling in so many starts in his third state, but is also one of the better weighted chances of losing 4.5 kg on a BM 78 at Murray Bridge if he finishes well; during 7YO Moruya gelding 8. Rinviata is tough and drops by 6.5 kg from a fighting second place in the Cowra Cup, but pulls straight off the track.

How to play: Monegal wins

Odds and Evens: odds

Race 8 CLASS 2 HCP (1200 m)

Hard and open sprint at the end. Canberra 3YO filly 5. Everything in the war it was difficult to sit far ahead in this class in Wagga before chasing a talented sprinter home in Cowra. Should progress after this run and can hardly be beaten by the draw.

Dangers: Improvement of the 4YO Queanbeyan mare 2. Glamor Cat I fell back from a high-class BM 70 in Randwick to score comfortably in a Class 1 home, and I look good in this regard after the 3 kg claim. You are never quite sure what will come next with 5YO Canberra mare 6. Nobody’s puppet, but it attacked the line that was resumed in Corowa and is also well treated in terms of weights according to the driver’s 2 kg claim.

How to Play: All In War to Win

Odds and Evens: Split

BEST APPLICATIONS

R3 6. FOX BEAT

R8 5. EVERYTHING IN WAR

BEST VALUE

R5 2nd SOVIET

Most seen in sports

Loading