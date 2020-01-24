Tips and race-by-race preview for Randwick on Saturday

Race 2 – 1:50 p.m. HIGHWAY HANDICAP (1100 m)

1. Mr. Wong In the last preparation, a few bad habits developed, namely hanging out in the street when you are under pressure, but hoping that trainer Stephen Jones has ironed this out since we last saw the four-year-old. After Mossman’s son was the first to explode in a Class 1 at Muswellbrook last season, he appeared to be sure of jamming one or two highways, but was unable to perform on his next four runs. He only missed second place behind Malea Magic over the Randwick 1100 m before luck didn’t take him to third place. From then on it became pear-shaped. Mr. Wong did not go to trial, presumably to keep him fresh. The wide draw means that he will be the last to settle and be prone to his old habit of having no horses on the outside, but he may be a very smart compatriot.

Dangers: The two speed horses see the dangers. The Cameron Crockett-trained 3. Expellable and Kody Nestors 4. Bellzov Bourke, Expellable has won two out of three since Warwick Farm was exchanged for Scone, and the defeat was in the closest photo finish. His last attempt was a Mudgee win as a favorite of $ 1.50 if he controlled the race consistently. Bellszov Bourke has the same style and the four-year-old mare is flying this time to record two Dubbo victories in a row. At the latest in the middle phase she was attacked, but the victory subsided and she ran in time. How will the shape of Dubbo improve here? That is a query. 10. Jellies will be late and offers an exotic option with long chances of winning.

How to play it: Mr. Wong WIN

Race 3 – 2:25 p.m. SKY RACING ACTIVE HIGHWAY HANDICAP (1100 m)

There is no shortage of speed that should worry 2. Hellenism with the last crack at their rivals. The talented mare scored a goal in Coffs Harbor, although she overtook early and then had to wriggle through the pack. The third horse there, Delayed Response, has been trotted up in Ballina since then. The most impressive part of Hellenism’s victory was the amount of soil Helmet’s daughter built up on the straight at a distance of 50 meters from the last to the first. The worry is how big the start will be if it falls back from the wide draw at 1200 m from 1100 m. We saw that she was quickly on the 1400m journey in the last campaign. With Tim Clark, who relies on her ability to get home.

Dangers: The one trained by Luke Pepper 5. Affinity beyond won her two launches of this campaign with a combined length of 7.8. At first she was in a different zip code than his rivals in Canberra, before securing them in Wagga, even at runtime. The three year old filly enjoyed finding the front to control the race. She won’t get this luxury here if four or five have dragged her in and have the speed to cheer up. This is the tricky scenario that your regular driver Simon Miller is facing. We will contact you 4. Golden Avenger after seeing Expellable do in race 2. It is versatile enough to take a seat. 3. Conspirators Cards beautiful from the inside and will get his chance.

How to Play: Hellenism WIN

Race 4 – 3PM $ 2M INGLIS MILLENNIUM IN 14 DAYS HANDICAP (2000m)

We still have to see the best 1. Dabiyr and that’s why he’s at the top. The easy-running five-year-old still has an upward trend. Interestingly, the one thing his last two Australian victories have in common is that the race went quickly. It appears to be successful in high pressure endurance tests. There is every chance that he will get this with a rock-hard fit 3. Fun fact probably run along. Dabiyr came out of a hot BM88 behind Something Fast and took second place in Randwick 5. Matowi, who he hits 3kg worse off. The chances of favorite Mr. Dependable had set a brutal pace ahead. Dabiyr’s last preparation was expected more than his starting prices, but he had a jump of $ 2.60 as a favorite in Group 3.

Dangers: Matowi will have his fans, but is one of the tricksters in training. He needs a trip down to the centimeter. If he arrives at the front too early, he easily loses focus. Fun fact is not far away in two runs in Queensland after being too fast ahead of Vadiyann ​​three. With Fun Fact, it is a fine limit to let it roll and gasify it. 2. Mushaireb recovered to beat Reflectivity, a later Flemington winner, last time. There’s a little question about his stamina over a mile, but the timing is right to try again. 7. Guise I did not look for the last start over 2400 m. You have your 2000m runs in the mix here.

How to play it: Dabiyr WIN

Race 5 – 3:40 p.m. THE COOPERS HOTEL NEWTOWN HANDICAP (1600 m)

Dear horses that run reliably and according to certain patterns 4. Valentino Rossa, Despite all of his beliefs, one of these horses is. The six-year-old trained by Jason Coyle shoots in second place, regardless of how bad his first appearance was. The gelding has won five races in his 40-starter career, four of which reached the second run after a break (6: 4-0-0). In the last campaign he drove a well-kept ninth place over 1300 m before shooting the mile at Warwick Farm. This time he didn’t do much behind Phaistos over 1400m and has five lengths to turn around 2. Toryjoy but his story says that he can improve a lot. It’s the profile of a race where nothing would shock, and as an outsider of the race and with Hugh Bowman as the driver, Valentino Rossa is worth a ticket for every route.

Dangers: What do we do? 9. Mugatoo? In a way, the early market chose us. Given the unknowns, it’s very difficult to call him an early favorite, but it is the unknown that makes him such an interesting runner. The British import ran in six starts only at 2000 m and beyond. He threw himself on his back at the trial, but broke the line too late. I will not be familiar with 50.5 kg. This first win seems to have taken Toryjoy’s wind away. She recovered last time after a bad performance in Gosford. How far does the class take? 1. Our candidate How does he start his autumn campaign?

How to Play: Valentino Rossa EVERY WAY

Race 6 – 16:20 CITY TATTS BUSHFIRE APPEAL HANDICAP (1600 m)

3. Helga is well found but is the horse to beat this time due to the strength of her two runs. The 4-year-old first hit Aquitaine more than 1200m before jumping directly to 1500m in Randwick, where she won well, having controlled the race from outside the leader. This form by Asharani goes well with a number of their main rivals. You let the race run and there is more pressure here with 8. For your health and 4. Missybeel Helga is likely to develop, but she can only improve what she did second. Chris Williams will need a thing or two to get away from the big draw in the early stages, but Les Bridge’s mare is versatile enough to settle almost anywhere. Helga slowly climbs the weights, but looks a little better than BM78.

Dangers: Is Missybeel ridden as aggressively as at the last start? She gave her rivals at Warwick Farm no chance and clearly slipped at the top of the straight before winning 3.8l. It was a departure from her racing style in the last campaign in which she had learned to sit down. You have to respect these last-start romps. To Your Health is an honest mare who will make her own happiness. It runs well with 54.5 kg on the back. There aren’t too many other ways to spin the race. 7. Hokkaido Miss In preparation for this test, she won a 1200m test and was the first on the grid in her first Australian campaign.

How to play: Helga WIN

Race 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. IRON JACK SUPPORTS BUSHFIRE APPEAL CARRINGTON STAKES (1400 m)

3rd cellar master There are six weeks between the races, but as he did at the G3 Festival Stakes the last time we saw him. He finished third behind Ranier and Live And Free when he was anchored by the 59 kg, with the first and second wearing 6 kg and 5.5 kg less than him. It was around this time that the six-year-old was in the air last year, which eventually led him to take a lucky fourth place in the G2 Ajax before winning the G3 Doncaster Prelude against Ecuador and Mister Sea Wolf. His win at Hawkesbury showed that he was back in Queensland after two lackluster runs to start his campaign. Has proven itself excellently in the meantime. Hugh Bowman clicks the horse (7: 2-1-1) and hopes Bowman can use the draw to park in front of the midfield, given the low speed query in the race.

Dangers: If 9. Cradle Mountain The speed should be real here, but if Clare Cunningham chooses Melbourne, you can 4. Timing to take up uncontested. Passage Of Time was disappointing at the last start but was 1400m back to 1200m and he would never lead Special Reward. 7. Sambro returns to Randwick, where he produced a cracker in second at G2 Villiers. A repeat of this wins. Has run two runs in Queensland since then, the last one with 5. Double on the gold coast. 11. Southern Lad He shot away quickly to get his rival off the field in a sprint while sitting at the last start, but is unknown at 1400 m and attacks the listed class. Enough to be against him. 6. Gaulois is another one that can win.

How to play it: Cellarman WIN

Race 8 – 5:40 p.m. MARK ALATI BOOKMAKERS HANDICAP (1100 m)

The first two victories of 10. Pandemic were those of a horse intended for the group. The Sepoy gelding skillfully put his rivals off the field at the Wyong debut before attacking the line to win brilliantly on the Kensington circuit. Punters Intelligence shows that Pandemic achieved a brilliant 32.37 s in the last 600 m and lightning-fast 10.63 s in the last 200 m. The time of the day also faces All Too Royal’s 1100m victory. The pandemic then expanded to 1,300m, but was unsuitable for Yao Dash and Funstar before falling back to 1,100m to take third place behind Standout and Cosmic Force. The three-year-old’s recent test was breathtaking and rounded up his competitors from the last one to take the away win. Sure, he was annoyed to do it, but it was brilliant work.

Hazards: 8. Sir Elton is the logical danger of tasting only one defeat in his four starts. In one of these victories, he buckled Lashes. In this situation, the four-year-old living in Gosford will not get control from the front if a lot of speed is required. Looked great in both of his exams. 6. All cylinders Cejay Graham won three wins straight away, and Cejay Graham will no longer take prisoners here on a very healthy horse. 4. Safado joins Chris Waller for the first time. The five-year-old is three out of three on good decks and has recently proven himself in good company at Rosehill. Don’t underestimate him. 11. Real detective became gelding during the break. Got an awkward draw and could have done better.

How to play: Pandemic WIN

Race 9 a.m. – 6:15 p.m. EDNEY RYAN GROUP HANDICAP (1400 m)

5. Superium is third in cherry on over 1400m. The three-year-old was scheduled for the Magic Millions Carnival, but was scratched because he had failed a veterinary check. Veeazano’s son returned to Sydney on Tuesday and passed a quiet test at Warwick Farm. He is in a very profitable race. According to his talent, it is a race that he should win. Stretching doesn’t help, but if the regular driver Nash Rawiller Superium can be within striking distance, his foot rotation should catch up. At the last start, Superium was unlucky not to beat Embracer because he was currently being held up. Punters Intelligence shows the last 200 m of 11.68 s, by far the fastest of the race, and Embracer has won again since then.

Hazards: 2. Invite me was noticed on his first assignment for David Pfieffer, who had previously been trained by Tony McEvoy. The five-year-old drove the fastest last 200 m of the race (11.66 s) behind Leviathan in Randwick, where Bandersnatch finished second and second 11. Charretera boxing in the third way. Can only improve in second place. 3. Poetic charmer will drive his typically honest race as it will be 8. Niccochet, 13. Come with me runs better than ever and drops by 6.5 kg.

Instructions: Superium WIN and 5.2 QUINELLA

