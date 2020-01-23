Tips and race-by-race preview for Port Macquarie on Friday

Port Macquarie has many options for punters with a nine-race card. Credit: Morgan Hancock

Race 2 F & M MAIDEN HCP (1100 m)

It will not be easier for the girls on the sprint here, but the four-year-old Scone mare 9. Pure faith got her first run for a new form consistent and was looking forward to a test win on the Beaumont circuit. By ex-champion Pierro out of the clever mare Faith Hill, who won six out of 30, including a group 2. Trainer has removed the blinkers.

Dangers: Gosford filly 12. She is smart is on the verge of a breakthrough after hitting the line well in her last three games. Draws to get a smooth run and the turn signals have been applied. Wyong three year old filly 4. Exotic pearl After a seven-month break, he left the track again, but tried to find a stable that knew how to finish it. Tough place on his debut last winter. Store. Coffs Harbor filly 13. Cosmos only must find a length or two, but their shape was solid, jumping from wider barriers in handy girls.

How to Play: Pure Faith in Every Way

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 3 C, G & E MAIDEN HCP (1100 m)

Now the boys are doing the same route. Newcastle four-year-old gelding 3. Pride of Adelaide has a ton of potential and is back for another bang after a terrific final run that took place last spring at home. Has proven itself in top fashion and is bred to go a lot further, so it has to be in contact with them before the turn to turn the top.

Dangers: debutant four-year-old local gelding 1. Not out (Van Nistlerooy’s keeper x Vandenne) looks like a three-threat threat, the last home win for Lochita, who scored a strong new win at Taree on Monday. Bred to sprint and the turn signals are on. Be surprised if something other than a four-year-old gelding wins 14. What a cracker may lose weight after most likely going on hard in a girl of some depth.

How to Play: Pride Of Adelaide wins and Quinella 1 and 3

Odds and Evens: odds

Race 4 class 1 HCP (1200 m)

Good quality class 1, which is very good for the progressive three year old Newcastle gelding 1. Reveal the magic Third, this preparation. Was run over with a stronger BM66 at the last start in Taree and was scratched by Tamworth on Thursday to be saved.

Dangers: Clever three-year-old Newcastle filly 4. Cafe Royal is the logical threat to their dominant debut win, which runs away after a stalking of speed, although it will be a little more difficult after a long tie. Consistent four-year-old home mare 3. Firefly Poppy did not miss any space in this preparation in three runs and returns to the route on which she shot her virgin first. This includes improving the five-year-old home mare 8. Joy Who just missed the last start in a weaker race, but is tough and has lost 4.5 kg from this run.

Instructions: Reveal the magic to win and box exactly 1,3,4

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 5 CLASS 1 HCP (1200 m)

Well-behaved Newcastle is three years old 2. Animate returns as a gelding to lead the stable and take a nice test behind the clever sprinter Sir Elton. Has easily won as a hot favorite at last spring’s debut, but you could argue about a tricky draw under 58kg, which is slightly below expectations.

Dangers: I have a lot of time for the three-year-old Muswellbrook gelding 5. Charging who won the last appearance after a very calm test as a strong favorite and the coach removed the blinkers. Taree four year old mare 9. Gypsy Queen can finish fourth on this course after a hard finish in a BM 58 and drops again to the limit weight.

How to Play: Animate to Win and Quinella 2 and 5

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 6 CLASS 2 HCP (1000 m)

Many opportunities again in the sprint. Improvement of the four-year-old Wyong gelding 4. This will I need a bit of luck if I get ahead after a big tie, but after knocking hard in Hawkesbury she knocks on the door and then dashes home in that class in Coffs Harbor.

Dangers: Five-year-old gelding from Muswellbrook 2nd siege war has mixed up its shape in much tougher company, including a vigorous attempt to finish on a Rosehill freeway three runs back. Up to 60kg, but that’s a drop in depth. Newcastle three year old filly 10. Red light dancers OK sticks from the front and looks as if the weighted runner would drop 4.5 kg, but also has to overcome a tricky barrier.

How to Play: This is a good idea in every way

Odds and Evens: Evens

Race 7 BM 66 HCP (1100 m)

Wide open sprint where early coverage and positions are critical. The big five year old Coffs Harbor mare 9. Alternative facts Has excellent skills and is able to crack the last 400 m. Resume with a dominant off-speed win in Class 2 companies before doing her best work on ever stronger highways. Back in weight, of course, and will go back from a wide draw, but with a bit of luck, she’ll be the one who stops.

Dangers: Smart four-year-old Taree gelding 5. Fair Dinkum was disappointing straight away when he received strong support, even though he was being hit early on. The second form is usually not as strong, but it pulls up to get plenty of cover and ended the freeway race close up last spring. Newcastle three year old filly 10. Xiaolis Ying is also very progressive after winning a virgin and class 1 straight away before separating Iconic Star and Fair Dinkum in that class 3 at Taree. However, Tough Ask pulled the outer gate out. Watch the market resume four-year-old Coffs Harbor mare 11. Yarrinup flyer Who has not tried out in public, but has an early pace and usually quickly at hand.

How to play: Win alternative facts and box Trifecta 5,9,10,11

Odds and Evens: odds

Race 8 F & M BM 74 HCP (1200 m)

Feature Queen Of The North is a fascinating sprint with many hopes. Talented four-year-old taree mare 7. Bellastar is exhausted, but she should be able to go back and interfere at a good pace. Hit the line second in a class 2 at Gosford and look like you’re ready to hit 2kg.

Dangers: Another four year old mare with Coffs training 9. Northern wild rose Constantly improving and was the dominant winner at the last start of the BM 58, but it is more difficult and she goes far. The popular six-year-old domestic mare can never be excluded 1. Shelley Beach Road when it’s nice and fresh. Cops weigh a lot, but have tried well and half of their six career wins have taken first place. Newcastle five year old mare 2. Ellie’s addition has completed three runs in deeper company and should be ready to peak; while tough five year old taree mare 3. Danzibar Dancer Increases the grade and the weight after successive BM 66 victories, at the latest in record time.

How to Play: Bellastar Any Way and Trifecta 1,7,9 / 1,2,3,7,9 / 1,2,3,7,9

Odds and Evens: odds

Race 9 class 3 HCP (1500 m)

Open the fight to end. Newcastle four year old mare 8. Power from Wexford The last start at Muswellbrook was flat after hitting the finish line hard in the last two games on BM 66 as a well-secured favorite. Finds it a bit easier and looks finished in fourth place.

Dangers: Stablemate mare 2. Scenic sight Reloads from the abandoned race in Taree on Monday, and is also well placed in fourth. Has done her best job late in the last couple and form around her is strong enough to be a key player; while four-year old domestic mare 16. Eurogem is on the rise after overcoming a class 1 field at the last start and remains at the limit weight for this significant increase in class.

How to Play: Power Of Wexford wins

Odds and Evens: Evens

