Tips and race-by-race preview for Kembla on Tuesday

Loading...

On Tuesday, a card with seven races greets the punters in Kembla. Credit: Morgan Hancock

Race 2 MAIDEN PLATE (1300 m)

Tricky position race that could be dominated by the first starters. One of them is a well bred three year old gelding from Warwick Farm 3. Sebourg (Sebring x Bourgogne from Choisir) will be well trained in the tests after a long time and will finish impressively under good control in his last race in Hawkesbury. Draws to get an ideal trail and goes far beyond winning chances.

Dangers: Godolphin three year old filly 7. Amitto After two simple attempts, preparation continues for a second, but it is likely that the gap from a long draw is significant. Therefore, a lot of speed is required in advance to get home. Another debutant, the three-year-old Randwick filly 12. From their roca (El Roca x Turn On Sixpence by Elusive Quality) was on the heels of the winner in the last two attempts and pulled on to get a leisurely run on the fence. Randwick three year old filly 9. Bizou (Zoustar x Dutch Romance by Dutch Art) has recently been tested in two competitive attempts up close and both the father and the trainer are doing well. Can probably be driven quietly from the outside lock, but seems to have enough skills. The shape of the three year old Warwick Farm filly 8. Benoni is much better than it looks on paper, and it’s a second chance. Resumed with a decent final run in Gosford despite avoiding bets and resisted harder in three runs last fall.

How to play: Sebourg every way and Chinella 3 and 7

Odds and Evens: odds

Race 3 CLASS 2 HCP (1400 m)

Good race. With superior potential, the four-year-old Warwick Farm gelding 2. Dambulla is back for a second preparation and liked the way he got through two open exams. Impressively victorious over the mile from the smart Japanese mother line Temple Of Peace and at the second career start in winter.

Dangers: Randwick four-year-old gelding 1. Come with me I crossed the finish line under 60 kg because I couldn’t get on in a BM 64 in Newcastle, and the second form is absolutely solid for a race like this. Progressive four-year-old Rosehill mare 4. Romanticism of the South He finished the race in Wyong in a more than practical class 1 with good chances and only shot her girl in the subway in the previous second run. Scratched from Wyong on Sunday to be saved for it. Randwick four-year-old gelding 6. Fast financing knocks on the door after two consecutive placements with the provincials in this class and is also preferred here to Wyong, although this looks like a posh field; This includes the four-year-old Rosehill mare 8. Pan who chased home a smart youngster who was resumed in Canterbury and is only half a kilo above the minimum weight.

How to Play: Dambulla wins and the first four 1,2 / 1,2,4,6,8 / 1,2,4,6,8 / 1,2,4,6,8

Odds and Evens: Evens

Race 4 class 1 HCP (1600 m)

Talented three-year-old Randwick gelding 1. Odysseus His first full preparation in his first second run at Newcastle was about money before defeating everyone except the winner in two runs on this course. Back at the weights OK after the driver claimed 2kg and Stall scratched him last week to be saved for it.

Dangers: Wyong three-year-old gelding 4. Hussonibis did a good job with his opposition at the debut in Newcastle, but this is a neat step that has been pulled far enough. Improvement of the five-year-old Randwick gelding 2. Highjacker has won only once out of 12 starts, but he got his best form on this track, including a tough second place in class 2 almost a month ago, when he drove much calmer than the previous ones. Coach who probably uses the same tactic from a wide goal; during the three-year-old Goulburn gelding 5. New offer After a long break in Hawkesbury, there was a violent late bet, which caused a concussion for the first time.

How to play: Ulysses wins

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 5 F & M BM 64 HCP (1200 m)

Competition sprint for the girls, with many hopes, led by the aspiring Randwick three-year-old 7. Fashchanel who debuted with a strong first win in Hawkesbury before slipping in that class in Newcastle in the final step. Destined for success on the subway, and with that experience and a beautiful goal, she’s the one to beat.

Dangers: Another three year old from Randwick 6. Bound to win Resumed with an emphatic first win as a hot favorite in Newcastle, who ran her last 600m in a short amount of time, and is also destined for higher altitudes. Be surprised if something else wins than improving three-year Rosehill 9th compatriot roared from behind in Newcastle in a weaker BM 64 and fits in well with her preparation. while former Bathurst mare 11. Heavenly glory continues after a very quiet test for the new leading Kembla stable and looks good after flying home to be the first to win the final preparation at Dubbo.

How to Play: Fashchanel Wins; Chinella 6 and 7; and Trifecta 6.7 / 6.7.9 / 6.7.9.11

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 6 CG & E BM 64 HCP (1200 m)

Now it’s the boys’ turn, equal incline and distance, although this is wider and harder. Resumption of the four-year-old Randwick gelding 4. Battle Cry looks ready to start two forward attempts with the turn signals off and is being pulled to get a nice up-speed trail with good chances.

Dangers: The promising three-year-old Randwick gelding 6. California Musical If he wins his luck through a big draw, he is still the test material in the race. The race ended well when he lagged behind a smart on this track, and second place in his first preparation led dominantly in Newcastle. The four-year-old Warwick Farm gelding is not too expensive, despite its weighting to its absolute best 1st star by O’Reilly, who usually comes to hand pretty quickly. Won a lead on this route in time. I have to forgive the four-year-old Warwick Farm gelding 3. Skyray, who was lame from a BM 70 in Rosehill a month ago and was in wise company in the previous form.

How to play: Battle Cry and Quinella 4 and 6

Odds and Evens: Evens

Race 7 MAIDEN PLATE (1500 m)

Difficult to finish, although they’re very keen on the aspiring three-year-old Warwick Farm gelding 10. Zounate Fourth from an economic draw. Was only caught on the last start in Hawkesbury after surviving this trip and seems ready to break through with a trainee who lost 2kg.

Dangers: Rosehill three-year-old gelding 7. Luvoir can win in fourth place with the blinkers. Always found the line from afar, and the tips out here into the distance. Light, three-year-old Rosehill gelding 9. Samurai tried hard behind Rari in a stronger girl in Randwick, but looks better over more ground here, although you have to find cover from a wide gate; while the four-year-old Randwick mare 13. Zenardini I can also get to the finish line after doing my best work second on this route almost four weeks ago.

How to Play: Zounate Every Way

Odds and Evens: Split

BEST APPLICATIONS

Race 1: (1) CHARM OFFENSIVE

Race 4: (1) ULYSSES

BEST VALUE

Race 7: (10) ZOUNATE

Supplied by Racing NSW

Most seen in sports

Loading