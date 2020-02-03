Tips and race-by-race preview for Gosford on Tuesday

At the Tuesday meeting in Gosford there are many opportunities for punters. Credit: Morgan Hancock

Race 2 PROV & CTRY MAIDEN PLATE (1200 m)

Very competitive and tricky sprint. Light 3YO Newcastle gelding 2. Captain Solo I was the first on this route to be great for 12 months and I clenched the strongly supported stable mate all the way through the straight before he was torn out by a nose. With this experience and a gentle draw, he can break through.

hazards: Improvement of the 4YO Hawkesbury mare 4. carte blanche has not evaded the task up here and is getting dressed to be back at the finish; while Stablemate 3YO filly 6. diced When Magic Millions Maiden fought hard from a wide barrier on the Gold Coast, she fell back to an easier level and ended well in her last run on this track. Turn signals go out. Hawkesbury 4YO mare 5. Moinda I also attacked the line late when I had a handy girl in Muswellbrook, and the second best form is good. Local 3YO filly 7. Divine Approach was an easing favorite in the same race behind Captain Solo, but the run was solid and flew home earlier to miss behind a nice gallop in Taree.

How to Play: Captain Solo wins and Quinella 2 and 4

Odds and Evens: Evens

Race 3 CLASS 2 HCP (1000 m)

Another test field for small sprinters. 3YO Randwick filly continues 2. Sangria got involved in a speed fight and was weakened late in her final stage, but she has enough tactical pace to be the first to do this trip.

hazards: Godolphin 3YO gelding 1. Langiera tried OK but usually spikes after a run. By the way, 5YO Muswellbrook gelding liked 4. Siege War In Pt Macquarie, if he hits the line back from a mile, and if he needs a lot of speed in the front to get over it, the driver says he drops a lot by 7.5 kg. while 5YO Warwick Farm mare 3. Havelka hit the line hard in Canterbury to finally crack his virgin at the 17th launch, but it’s likely that this is a bit short.

How to Play: Sangria wins

Odds and Evens: odds

Race 4 BM 64 HCP (2100 m)

Promising 4YO Newcastle mare 3. Azarmine comes at this distance for the first time, but she has good shape lines in the country and the way she walked home from far behind to win a handy class 2 at the last start in Taree is no problem. Was scratched for it by a later race!

Hazards: Rosehill 5YO gelding 1. Agosto In a stronger race over the mile on Warwick Farm, he barely drove on and was not always a hot favorite when he was preparing for the first time. There is no question of the ability, but the barrel probably still has to be under 60.5 kg. Scone 8YO gelding 2. Sea spirit can be fifth in this field if he chased the smart merlinite home under the same weight in his last two.

How to play: Azarmine wins

Odds and Evens: odds

Race 5 MAIDEN HCP (1600 m)

Loved 3YO Warwick Farm filly 2. Wandonna Those who knock on the door and can break through step on the mile. Finished well in Canterbury, two runs back before he missed Canberra and pulled the fence here with an experienced underground driver.

hazards: Warwick Farm 4YO gelding 1. Haunting Spirit is one of the more steadfast girls who move around, though patience is put to the test after placing three seconds in the past five years and standing in a handy girl on Australia Day in Wyong. Warwick Farm filly 4. Startalk continued to fight well after taking the lead in the same race on January 26, and got into the race well after the driver’s 2kg claim. while Stablemate 3YO filly 3. Happy Candy improved significantly on her second run in a Canberra maiden, which is probably a strong form race.

How to Play: Wandonna to Win

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 6 BM 64 HCP (1600 m)

Another very tough mile competition with lots of chances. Hard 6YO Wyong gelding 6. Balance Looks good about the chances of its scone shape. Finished too well to win a handy BM 58 before chasing Mo’s Glory home, missed by a whisker in a good BM 66.

hazards: Local 5 year old gelding 1. Very welcome it can make three wins from its last six in the matching soft ground. Disappointed by a stronger BM 72 in Canterbury before a close-up in the feature BM 83 in Forbes. Goulburn 4YO gelding 2. Pauldron is another who is happy about soft ground and was difficult to win a BM 66 in Wagga. Will of course drift back, and back on a smaller lane is a query. Wyong 6YO mare 3. Ondo Pasa Seldom has a bad run in and three runs back were less than half a length from the winner in BM 78 mares and mares at the subway level. Expect a significant improvement from 5YO Wyong mare 11. Oxford Bella who has been disappointed in two runs at Muswellbrook since she won her virgin favorite just before Christmas; while 6YO Warwick Farm mare 8. Joe’s joy mixes their form but has more skills than their three wins of 34 suggest. Has completed this class well behind a few useful ones in her last two years.

How to Play: Balance in any direction and the first four 1.6 / 1,2,3,6,8,11 / 1,2,3,6,8,11 / 1,2,3,6,8 , 11

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 7 F & M BM 64 HCP (1100 m)

Back to the sprint trip for the girls. Smart 4YO Warwick Farm mare 1. Super Cyclone had a wrong start to New Year’s preparation when it resumed in Canterbury. Has tried it out easily since then and looks like she is ready to shoot on the fresh side even though she is close to her best.

hazards: Newcastle 3YO filly 4. Siesta Key has made great strides in her second preparation, which ran late in Scone before going home to win a good class 2 at Taree, and the third horse has since been in a BM 58 at Scone by more than four Driven lengths. Newcastle 3YO filly 2. Imaginative dream continues two preliminary experiments and draws the inside. Won three final preparations in class BM 66. Liked the first final run of 3YO Hawkesbury filly 7. Islands although appears to be treated with the same quality with weights up to 3kg.

How to play: Super Cyclone and Quinella 1 and 4

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 8 C, G & E BM 64 HCP (1200 m)

Now the boys turn around a little longer and there are many hopes. Like 3YO Randwick colt 7. Warfare who sees ready to hit for two. He drove home late in his first run for more than half a year and was ideally suited from the lowest point to 1200 m.

hazards: Warwick Farm 4YO gelding 4. Paulo Pace Continues after two quiet attempts, but usually comes quickly to hand and has done well on two starts on this route. Newcastle 4YO gelding 6. Apollo Prince continues his long hiatus with two tries and effortlessly won last autumn’s debut as a hot favorite. while 3YO Randwick gelding and stable lad on warfare, 8. Daredevil worked hard home from a long way back fourth behind Perigord.

How to Play: Warfare to Win

Odds and Evens: Split

BEST APPLICATIONS

Race 4: (3) AZARMIN

Race 5: (2) WANDONNA

BEST VALUE

Race 6: (6) BALANCE

