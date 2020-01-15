Tips and race-by-race preview for Gosford on Thursday

The seven-card meeting on Thursday in Gosford offers several good opportunities. Credit: Jenny Evans

Race 2 CLASS 1 & MAIDEN PLATE (1900 m)

Typical tactical battle with fixed weights, but this seems to be an ideal distance increase for the handy 3YO Rosehill gelding 4. Judge who was only returning late over the mile when he was caught off the Wyong curve in the middle of a three-horse war. Fitter now and get a nice trail straight from the speed.

Dangers: Despite strong weight gain 4YO Rosehill gelding 1. Brilliant mind I will appreciate returning to this trip and class after billing badly on Boxing Day in Randwick. Kembla 4YO mare 6. Tochi can mix his runs, but rattled home just to miss second place in Moruya before he got behind a few useful runs in Kembla; Randwick gelding bred during Northern Hemisphere 2. Change to Win has had two runs back from a spell and can culminate in a draw from the inside.

How to Play: Judge to Win

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 3 3YO MAIDEN HCP (1600 m)

Few chances here, but very excited about the well bred 3-year-old Rosehill filly 5. Miss Japan only have their second start. When the barriers rose on the Beaumont circuit debut and missed the start a few lengths, but still chased impressively and found the line okay, they blew up. Obviously fitter, bred to handle longer trips, and drawn to get rid of a cozy run from the inside with the blinkers.

Dangers: Warwick Farm 3YO gelding 3. Lord Tropicana came home late in Canberra and got on well after the driver’s 2 kg rating. Rosehill 3YO and Stablemate for top selection 1. Prince of Arragon improved in his second run at Kembla and should go forward from a medium goal; while 3YO Warwick Farm filly 9. Ms. Firetrail will also appreciate coming to the mile at the third start.

How to Play: Miss Japan wins

Odds and Evens: odds

Race 4 CLASS 2 HCP (1600 m)

Still on the mile for a more progressive field and 4YO Rosehill mare 5. Peace of mind looks ready to win in third place again. Ended late in a handy class 1 in Wyong before another solid final run in Kembla led to this trip. Peaks now.

Dangers: Warwick Farm 5YO gelding 6. Doctor Manhattan The race has never been as good as today, and when it last started in Wyong, it was fed up to find an ideal trail. Hawkesbury 4YO gelding 2. Black Star Bowie is at the top of his game after a dominant and overdue overall win in Muswellbrook and will most likely push forward again from a broader barrier. Harder here, but it will be difficult to catch. Expect an improved run of 5YO Randwick geldings 1. Highjacker Those who weren’t so easy at Kembla, but are much better than that, pull the inside.

How to Play: Peace Of Mind wins and boxes exactly 2,5,6

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 5 CLASS 1 HCP (1200 m)

Warwick Farm 3YO gelding 3. Riverside’s Cash is promising and looks good in third place. Sailed away for an easy win that resumed in Canberra before the next win in that class was in Mudgee. I have been very well supported both times and I am the one to beat.

Dangers: Powerful 4 year old gelding 1. Canyonero has refreshed himself a bit through a typical calm test, but is generally clear why he had 11 placements and only one win of 18 starts. If he has a good chase speed, he rattles to the finish. Hawkesbury 3YO colt 2. Deepfields Raine hasn’t since started to run in the middle to win the debut with a high probability, even though you’re unpredictable on the street. I’ve missed a run since then, but Stall is adept at keeping his kids on the market. So watch out for him late. Warwick Farm 4YO mare 5. Tereka has passed two quiet tests, but the first last time I came home late in a stronger subway virgin.

How to Play: Riverside’s Cash wins and Quinella 1 and 3

Odds and Evens: odds

Race 6 PROV & COUNTRY MAIDEN PLATE (1200 m)

Debutante 3YO Newcastle colt 4. Awesome Lad (I Am Invincible x Sensible Lady by Street Sense) looks well prepared from two recent tests and has brought in the latest on the Beaumont line. Turn signals are on and lead underground drivers on board.

Dangers: Improve 3YO filly 10. Divine Approach Drive home late to miss the resumption in Taree when the car is heavily supported. However, the gate inside can be difficult if you can’t stand the speed. Watch the market resume 3YO Wyong filly 12. Rocknest Angel The trainer changed gear on Tuesday and scratched her from Scone to be saved. Keep 3YO and bring your buddy to the top selection 5. Captain Solo Safe return as a gelding after a break of almost one year. In the last attempt, Paavo ended up behind, who then came out and won the Taree debut.

How to Play: Win Awesome Lad and Quinella 4 and 10

Odds and Evens: Evens

Race 7 BM 64 HCP (1100 m)

Quite open sprint at the end, although he likes progressive 4YO Rosehill gelding 2. Perigord Who has taken up hard again in this class and looks ideally suited from a streak over a little more distance.

Dangers: At 3J Randwick gelding 4. Daredevil If he can get through a wide goal and find a position, it will be difficult to hold back the fourth run. Resumed with a smart first win on the Beaumont circuit before a fair effort from a long draw in a BM 64 deeper than this. Extremely reliable 5YO Warwick Farm mare 5. Snitzagirl is resumed without an official trial, but is usually quick to hand and has only missed a seat three times from 13 starts. while 4YO belong to Newcastle Mare 3. Martinique resume. Didn’t do much in a test behind a high-class sprinter, but the new record is solid and won last time in a weak class 2 in Balaklava and pulls to get plenty of cover.

How to Play: Perigord to Win

Odds and Evens: Split

BEST BETS:

Race 3: (5) MISS JAPAN

Race 7: (2) PERIGORD

BEST VALUE:

Race 1: (1) AZOUSTIC

