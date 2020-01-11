Tips and race-by-race preview for Coffs Harbor on Sunday

Loading...

Racing returns to Coffs Harbor with a ticket for seven races on Sunday.

Race 2 3YO & UP MAIDEN PLATE (1005 m)

Larger and more open field for the aspiring sprinters, but better 3-year-old Gold Coast gelding 9. Zeeluck gets his chance to break fourth place in his second preparation. Has fought well from the top in his last two games in Murwillumbah and can peak here on the way back.

Dangers: Grafton 4YO gelding 1. Don’t cry mom made a sound debut that ended well on the Gold Coast when marked with double-digit chances of winning, and drew to find a similar job on a slightly longer trip, and set the weight conditions. Local 5 year old gelding 3. Gus Lightning can really mix his runs, but has been refreshed by a good finish in Grafton and the top country rider continues. Watch the market with great chances of winning around the 3-year-old local filly and the first starter 14. Our Cath (Fighting Sun x Northern Cath by Desert King).

How to Play: Zeeluck wins and Quinella 1 and 9

Odds and Evens: odds

Race 3 MAIDEN HCP (1305 m)

A tricky race for the virgins, with a few hopes. Well bred 3YO Gold Coast filly 4. Vampirina Diamond just needs their share of happiness from a wide barrier to be right at the goal. He finished hard on the debut in Murwillumbah with a handy girl and that looks like a nice progressive race. Mother is from a Cox Plate winner and won three out of only five starts.

Dangers: Local 5-year-old gelding 1. Money travel In Lismore, he finished second after leaving speed behind, and an extra distance is a plus, but getting 59 kg out of a long draw is difficult. Expect a significant improvement in third place with the turn signals from 3YO Gold Coast-based filly 8. More than good who didn’t continue in Murwillumbah after a quick debut in Grafton; while local mare 13. The actress shows a steady improvement and gets a nice weight loss here, so include it in the exotic.

How to Play: Vampirina Diamond wins and boxes Trifecta 1,4,8,13

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 4 F & M BM 58 HCP (1305 m)

Another fight for the girls. Looks like an ideal task for quickly improving the local 3YO file 9. Iridescent charm who drove home to take second place in Lismore and draws to get a nice midfield and repeat the dose

Dangers: Praised 3YO Gold Coast filly 11. Diddly Dee has proven to be an expensive jumping favorite in all four races, but only finished second in Quirindi. Obviously has the ability to lead stable and pull to get a smooth run just behind the speed. Progressive 4YO local mare 3. Northern Wilderose was struck back late in two runs after the pace and ideally moves again to take a confident forward place. Increased a lot, but the trainer removed the blinkers. The 4YO Murwillumbah mare was pleased 12. Fly beautifully hit the line third on the Gold Coast but needs a bit more luck after a long draw. Local 5 year old mare 1. Shirazzle was refreshed, but so far weighted with a mixed preparation to its absolute best. Found the line well at the last launch in Grafton and drew to get plenty of coverage.

How to Play: Dazzling Charm Any Way and Trifecta 3,9,11 / 3,9,11 / 1,3,9,11,12

Odds and Evens: odds

Race 5 BM 58 HCP (1605 m)

Hard and open race on the map. Grafton 4YO mare 4. Lily of China is better than her two wins and 13 starts, and looked good when she got two starts back in class 2 at Grafton. Not convinced that the inner pull helps her pattern, but has far more leeway than most of them, and with clear air from the bend, you storm into the target.

Dangers: Inverell 5YO gelding 5. Binnacle All the way in a dominant class 1, he won two runs back before dropping out in a class 2 home, and while this is a deeper race, he pulls up to lose weight on a big sight. Perennial 5YO Port Macquarie gelding 3. Dangerous Dan eventually returned to the winners circle in a weaker race in Wauchope on Boxing Day, but Hard Fit is able to do above average in this class if there is enough speed in the front. Ballina 6YO mare 2. Serious dancer chooses and decides when to perform, and rises sharply even after a weaker stumbling block race, but according to the 3 kg claim of the jockeys has the lightest weight in a long time; during 7YO Ballina gelding 11. My cousin Rhett has not won in a long time, but the last few attempts in this class were fair and attracted to get a comfortable run.

How to Play: Lily Of China Any Way and Trifecta 3,4,5 / 2,3,4,5,11 / 2,3,4,5,11

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 6 PINK SILKS CUP (1205 m)

Feature race of the day with lots of chances. Port Macquarie 5YO gelding 6. The Drake has the quality to take this third place and looks good on the weights. Flew home to take a dominant first BM 66 win at Taree before taking his chance at the Eagle Farm Metro Company launch. Since then, however, he has tried it and moves to have a good run in midfield.

Dangers: Improve 5YO Lismore gelding 4. Almas has struck the line impressively from far behind, and while this is not the ideal distance, he will race home if he has a good pace to hunt. Talented 6-year-old gelding 11. Northern Knight He slowly finds his feet back in two tones after he has disappeared from the scene for 21 months. It was still easy and may need another run, but has never been so light and will continue to run. Do not underestimate the 7 year old gelding 7. Lawan Those who take a break of almost eight months and have not tried it publicly, but the best races have always been in the early stages of preparation and pulling in order to have good protection from the field again and to be saved for a late load. Consistent 8-year-old gelding 2. Waltzing Willie Continues with a solid new record, but has paid the price for consecutive victories in the Newmarket in Murwillumbah and in the BM 83 in Ballina on the last shoot up to 61 kg. Conversely, rival 9YO Hometrack gelding 5. Gunnaza Handles weight very well according to the driver’s demands and pulls out of speed to get a nice position, but would have to figure out a length or two against some of these.

How to Play: The Drake wins and the first four 4,6,11 / 2,4,5,6,7,11 / 2,4,5,6,7,11 / 2,4,5,6, 7.11

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 7 C, G & E BM 58 HCP (1305 m)

The boys are excluding us and are looking forward to 4YO Murwillumbah gelding 2. Malawi gold Runner-up after a solid result, return to Lismore with this grade if you are trapped. Generally improves the length after a run and this is not strong.

Dangers: Gold Coast 4YO gelding 5. Shishaq Before his first run in more than four months, he had two quiet attempts with the smart fresh stable. Has the ability and pulls to get a nice run either in front of or right behind the leader. The consistency of an improved 4YO gelding 7. Boyles was rewarded with a tough first class 1 win two weeks before the win over Northern Wilderose, who drives around earlier. while another was training here, he was racing lightly with a 4-year-old gelding 8. Dollson He continued a steady class 3 run at Port Macquarie, but won his only previous second start.

How to Play: Malawi wins gold and Quinella 2 and 5

Odds and Evens: Split

BEST APPLICATIONS

R1 4. CROWNED PRESS

R6 6. THE DRAGON

BEST VALUE

R4 9 MAGNIFICENT CHARM

