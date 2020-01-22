Tips and race-by-race preview for Canterbury on Wednesday

Race 2 – 2:55 p.m. HEADWATER @ VINERY HANDICAP (1250 m)

Happy to stay with 7. Rammstein after his narrow defeat at Warwick Farm. He led there and was touched late, a slight change of gear could help him focus a little better and lead her again. Fitter, so entitled to be harder to beat.

Hazards: 9. Cathars comes through the same race as Rammstein and was an absolute favorite there before finishing sixth. He might have had little excuses, but in no case would he have made the top three. Turn signals continue and he is pulled to get a lane again. Must be respected if we trust this shape line. 2. Sea of ​​life is back as a gelding after two solid efforts in late autumn last year

behind Prince Fawaz and Reloaded at the latest. When testing in his second exam, you might want one more shade, but you can’t underestimate the stable or jockey right now. 3. O’Mudgee made his debut at the Rammstein race and was beaten only half a length after following the leader and completing an inner race. Keep in mind.

How to play it: Rammstein E-W.

Odds and Evens: odds.

Race 3 – 3.30 p.m. VALE MR BOB WHYBURN HANDICAP (1900 m)

5. Was a baron threatens to win a race over a mile with his two promising efforts in better company, but he’s one of 14, that’s the problem, and he’s not making a big turn. But it’s hard to ignore the shape of the Rocha watch, and the step up to 1900m is exactly what he wants. There are no better chances at city level.

Hazards: 1. Kiss the bride wasn’t ashamed at 2400m a few weeks ago when he finished fourth, but he seems better suited to the distance at which he won consecutive races at Kembla and Gosford. Hard to beat but lose weight. 4. Miyake After an impressive first win in Kembla, the extra trip should be fun. I’m not sure why the turn signals are off, but it seems to be on the rise. 2. Fairy Me Home hits Kiss The Bride 2.5kg better for their meeting in Gosford, although he was held securely and has been beaten ever since. Wouldn’t be shocked to see him at the finish line, but would probably occupy the best place.

How to Play: Was Baron Win.

Odds and Evens: odds.

Race 4 – 4:05 p.m. RANVET HANDICAP – HEAT OF THE RISING STAR (1200 m)

7. Moore Euros took a freeway win and finished a respectable third place behind Adelong on Christmas Day 2, where she made no shame. Find a race to win and lose 5.5 kg. But to win at 1200 m, but to be even worse than fourth, she is competitive and a good chance for both sides.

Hazards: 4. Sanctioned is a big watch first. He hasn’t fired on paper for a while, although he’s done a couple of practical races behind the placements. Liked his test win and he gets plenty of cover from the first barrier. Store. 3. Accelerate will soon have a win somewhere and will be back in class on his last attempt when Jen Rules took a good third place at 1300 m. With luck, from a potentially tricky goal, this could be his race. 1. Ronstar has not had much luck lately with big runs in his last two starts. Even if he’s not far in the class, he could still have a chance, despite giving away 4 kg or more on the field.

How to Play: Moore Euros E-W.

Odds and Evens: Split.

Race 5 – 4:40 p.m. SKY RACING ACTIVE HANDICAP (1550 m)

4. Twenty-four carats pulled the outside on, but when he did a shootout, he ran off to some sort of victory that said he was now hitting his porters. Has to overcome a wide goal again and bring his Kensington form to Canterbury, but with a little luck he’ll find a place to take back on paper.

Hazards: 2. Knowitall Jack was galloping and lost a plate in the front row, so forgive him for his fourth fight three weeks ago. He won this course in second place and expects it to be prominent in the long run. 5. Highest polarity gave a big sight when he ran forward at the last start and was run down by Condor who was chasing him. Should it lead again, or be right there, and must be taken into account. 3rd King of the Quail is an innovation from two studies. The first was excellent, while the second was not on the way back. Probably a horse for later, but if it has some quality it could surprise.

How to Play: Win twenty four carats; trifecta 4 / 2,3,5 / 2,3,5.

Odds and Evens: Evens

Race 6 – 17:15 SCHWEPPES HANDICAP (1100 m)

1. Accelerato He stormed home from penultimate to last to miss returning to Warwick Farm. I will come back from the outside alley but there seems to be some speed here. If the pattern says they can keep going, it should be difficult to keep up.

Hazards: 7. Coco Cuber has a bad habit of blowing up the start. He was the first to get away with the gun, but had to work overtime at Warwick Farm and stayed in good shape, even though he was no longer visible on the curve. If he jumps with them, he can be too fast even with a little speed. 9. Texas forever won well on the debut and was not disgraced second before a normal effort before a spell. Much to like about his two exams this time drawn in and nicely. Store very securely. 5. King’s Champ kept running without being the first to threaten Private Thoughts, but moved here much friendlier so that he could easily get closer. Open to improvements.

Instructions: Accelerato E / W; Box quinella 1,7,9.

Odds and Evens: odds.

Race 7 – 5:50 p.m. CANTERBURY LEAGUE CLUB HANDICAP (1250 m)

No reason to waver 7. Bound to win Who got the marks well with two provincial wins and both were strong performances. The last time she met in Kembla, she was sitting far off, ideally pulling here and looking as if she had even more of an advantage than she could win.

Hazards: 8. Super Longlea is the logical danger when the turn signals are gone. Had the winner back last time in the race and tried hard but made little impression in the third run. If that’s a superior shape, it’s good enough to shake. 3. Fritz’s factor I did a good job of winning a freeway in Randwick the last time I came back from a back alley. Drawn the interior here so it could sit closer. Undried on this type of trip and must take this step out of the freeway class, but difficult to miss. 1. Bubble ball is back in the class after striking two lengths in a strong form at Randwick. Consistent guy who is a definite chance here.

How to Play: Win Bound To Win; Trifecta 7 / 1,3,8 / 1,3,8.

Odds and Evens: Split.

