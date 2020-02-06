Tiny! Natti Natasha puts it on and they get out!

Natti Natascha knows in abundance what to do to keep her name growing on social networks. While it is true that the best weapon as a singer is her voice, her character helps her become more and more popular and find more and more followers on networks like Instagram.

And exactly where the Dominican republic is as sensual as in his video clips or on stage. Natti has taken the flag of sensuality and made it their own. And how.

Natti Natasha’s t-shirt

Natascha She appears in her networks a few times with small models that leave little to the imagination.

She is more than happy and proud of her curves, which she is proud of whenever she can. In that case, she may seem to have taken that pride too far. And as you can see in the pictures, the shirt that saw the artist at the time was too small.

Previous articleShakira and he! The Colombian mess with one of Real MadridNext articleGeorgina Rodriguez makes fun of RAI! Italy annoys them: watch the video!

Video games came into his life in the late 80s when he first met Super Mario Bros, and they continue to make it an integral part after almost 30 years. Advantages and Shortcomings: He manages to finish Super Mario Bros in under 5 minutes, but he has never completed Final Fight with a loan … he’s still trying.