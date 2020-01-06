Loading...

According to The Herald, Celtic has closely watched Zimbabwe in the middle, Tino Kadewere.

In recent weeks, Scottish champions Jane have been brought into contact with a whole series of attackers, with Andraz Sporar being the forerunner in many people.

However, as with most clubs, there is a list of goals that Celtic will know very well that it is not possible to land each of their top goals.

Tino, 24, scored 17 times this season for his club Le Havre in Ligue two in just 19 games.

Another peak that has a fertile season

It is unknown how far the striker is on the list of potential goals, but Celtic does not seem to leave a stone untouched in their search for a striker.

Odsonne Edouard has been wearing the can alone for too long now and reinforcements should give the Frenchman some breathing space.