Tinder verification via a deployed blue check mark, w. emergency button

Tinder has announced the deployment of a few new security features, including Tinder’s verification that the photos are authentic, and a panic button, in addition to reporting potentially offensive messages…

Le Verge reports on the almost comically awkward verification process, designed to ensure the photos are authentic.

The photo verification system requires that the daters take a real-time selfie that corresponds to a pose shown by a model in a sample image. These photos are then sent to the Tinder community team, who verifies that each user matches both the pose and the profile photos chosen. If everything is aligned, they will receive a blue check mark, which is intended to give their potential matches the peace of mind that they will not be catfishing.

For now, humans will check the photos and verify that people are who they say they are, but the goal is to ultimately download that task to the software. We don’t know when it will happen, if ever. Tinder has millions of users worldwide. As a result, this functionality is being deployed slowly at this time and in smaller areas, such as Taiwan and Ireland. Bumble introduced a similar system for its users in 2016.

Partnering with the Noonlight security app will also give US users a panic button, as well as access to security tips – and a possible deterrent to unsavory types from contacting them.

Daters who synchronize their Tinder account with Noonlight can choose to display a badge on their profile to say so, which is supposed to work as a kind of warning that they are protected. People can tell Tinder and Noonlight when they are going on a date and with whom, and if there is an emergency during the date, they can remove the Noonlight app and press and hold a button to call emergency services .

To guard against false alarms, Noonlight will first send an SMS to the user to ask if he needs help. If there is no answer, he will call them. If he is unable to reach them, he will pass the details on to the police.

We don’t know if you’ll need to resubmit a Tinder verification when replacing obsolete photos.

Finally, a new system will identify and report potentially offensive messages. Senders will have the opportunity to think again and recipients will be asked to say if the message was not welcomed, in which case the sender will be reported.

