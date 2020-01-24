Tina Fey's Mean Girls: The Musical is going to be a movie

It seems that Gretchen Wieners is out to make the collection happen all over again because Mean Girls: The Musical is turned into a movie. According to Weekly entertainment, the news comes as Broadway’s producers Nasty girls complete the decision to plan his last appearance in London’s West End in the late spring of 2021.

Just like the original movie, the coming one Nasty girls adaptation – to be made under Paramount Pictures – will be produced by Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels. Fey, who wrote the book for the Broadway show, will also write the script for the film, which will include music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

“I am very excited to deliver Nasty girls back to the big screen, “Fey said about the film, which recently celebrated its 15th birthday.” It was incredibly pleasing to see how much the film and the musical have meant to the public. I have now spent 16 years with these characters. They are my Marvel Universe, and I love them dearly. “

The musical largely follows the same storyline as the film with the same name in 2004, but it is hard to say how closely the second adaptation of the film will hold to the original script. We all love the wild voyage of Cady Heron from African Sahara to the suburbs of Illinois and the way she makes her way to the top of the social hierarchy of Northshore High. (hopefully even more hilarious regions à la foot cream to the face).