Tina Fey's Mean Girls musical heads on the big screen for a new adaptation

It seems the limit does not exist, at least for the moment when it comes to the durable teen comedy Mean Girls. The hit Broadway musical, which was adapted from Tina Fey’s 2004 film of the same name, returns to the big screen for a new adaptation as a musical film.

The original film and theatrical production retrace the story of Cady Heron, a home schooled teenager who moves from Africa to the suburbs of Illinois, where she attends public school for the first time. There, she tries to navigate the social hierarchy of the school and infiltrates the popular Plastics crew.

Produced by Lorne Michaels, stage production co-producer and Fey, who will also write the screenplay, the next Paramount Pictures film will feature the music of Jeff Richmond and the lyrics of Neil Benjamin.

“I’m very happy to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen,” said Fey, who also wrote the original film and the stage version, in a statement. “It has been extremely gratifying to see how much the film and the musical have meant to the audience. I have spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel universe and I love them very much.”

The stage version – which plays at the August Wilson Theater in New York, as well as tours in certain theaters in the United States until August – presents a book by Fey and music by composer Richmond and lyricist Benjamin. Broadway producers are also in talks to bring stage production to London’s West End.

“It was a joy to work on Mean Girls and watch it move from film to musical, and now to musical film,” Michaels said in a statement. “I am very proud that Tina’s story and characters continue to resonate with new generations. We are all delighted to continue working with [co-producer] Sonia Friedman and her team as we prepare for London. “