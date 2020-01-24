Tina Fey announces film adaptation of the musical 'Mean Girls' from Broadway

Tina Fey’s iconic teenage comedy Mean Girls is coming back to the big screen with a whole new film! The new film is adapted from the Tony-nominated musical from 2018.

Plans for the new Mean Girls film were announced on Thursday, January 23. Just like the original film and musical, Fey and Lorne Michaels will act as producers. Fey will also write the film musical scenario, as she did for both the original film and the musical.

The songs from the musical – composed by Jeff Richmond (Fey’s husband) and copywriter Nell Benjamin from Legally Blonde: The Musical – will be present in the film. At the moment it is unknown whether they will be saved in full or whether new numbers will be added.

Finally, casting and other details about the new Mean Girls film will be announced at a later date.

“I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen,” Fey said in a statement. “It was incredibly pleasing to see how much the film and the musical have meant to the public. I have now spent 16 years with these characters. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them very much.”

Elizabeth Raposo, President of Production for Paramount Pictures, added: “We are delighted to bring this iconic trait back to the big screen with our incredible filmmakers team in musical form.”

Information about the new film comes when the Broadway production pays back its capitalization. The producers are now in final conversations for Mean Girls to premiere in the late spring of 2021 in the West End in London.

“It was a pleasure working on Mean Girls and seeing it go from film to musical, and now to musical film,” said Michaels. “I am very proud that the story and characters of Tina continue to resonate with new generations. We are all delighted to continue working with Sonia Friedman and her team as we prepare for London. “

Mean Girls is about a student named Cady Heron, who goes to secondary school after his childhood in Africa. She becomes friends with two outcasts – Damian and Janis – who help her navigate through the many cliques of the school and help her infiltrate into a group called Plastics.

In 2004, the film played Lindsay Lohan (Cady), Rachel McAdams (Regina), Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners), Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels), Lizzy Caplan (Janis) and Daniel Franzese (Damian).

For the Broadway production, Erika Henningsen (Cady), Taylor Louderman (Regina George), Ashley Park (Gretchen Wieners), Kate Rockwell (Karen Smith), Barret Wilbert Weed (Janis) and Gray Henson (Damian), among others, played. The musical Mean Girls was directed and choreographed by Tonny Award winner Casey Nicholaw.