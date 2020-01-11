Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the Golden Globes in 2021

We may have no idea who is competing for the 2021 Golden Globes, but we do know who the hosts are – and it is wonderful, spectacular, and wonderful news.

On Saturday’s Television Critics Association Tour, NBC Entertainment announced that all-star hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to a fourth Globes appearance in 2021.

The duo had previously been guests from 2013 to 2015 and were enthusiastic fans of Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, Parks and Rec as well as great comedy everywhere. They made fun of Martin Scorsese’s glasses. They let Anne Hathaway relive their Oscar hosting with James Franco. They even let rival Neil Patrick Harris listen to their advice at the 2013 Emmys.

The news comes less than a week after Ricky Gervais hosted the 77th Globe ceremony and received mixed reactions from viewers. It was his third (and, according to him, “last”) hosting.

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is contagious,” said HFPA President Lorenzo Soria, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We can hardly wait for the dynamic duo to return to the Golden Globes stage.”

“Tina and Amy gave Golden Globes viewers some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen,” added Amy Thurlow, president of Dick Clark Productions, by deadline. “We are very happy to welcome you again in 2021.”

Here you look at ladies.