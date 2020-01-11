Less than a week after the Golden Globes 2020, the Hollywood Foreign Press has already revealed who will host next year’s ceremony: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to the Golden Globes in 2021.

Former Saturday Night Live castmates were housed for three consecutive years from 2013 to 2015, which the couple said would be their last time leading the Golden Globes.

“NBC has long been the home of two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t want to wait to share the good news that they will be welcoming the Globes again,” NBC Entertainment President , Paul Telegdy, said in a statement (via Variety).

Hollywood Foreign Press President Lorenzo Soria added: “There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comic chemistry is contagious. We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes scene. “

The return of Fey and Poehler follows the fifth passage of Ricky Gervais as host of the Golden Globes (highlighted by another controversial monologue) as well as punctual accommodation jobs by former members of the distribution of SNL as Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Andy Samberg, the latter with Sandra Oh.

The date of the 78th Golden Globe Awards has not yet been announced.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return as co-hosts of the 78th Golden Globe® Awards in 2021! pic.twitter.com/eEPClMrcbK

– Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2020