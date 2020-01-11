Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the Golden Globes 2021

This year’s Golden Globes have just happened, but we are already looking forward to the annual ceremony in 2021. Why? Because our favorite comedy couple Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are ready! That’s right, the Saturday night Live and Wine country stars hit the Golden Globes stage again, and it’s definitely a blast. “There is no denying that the comic chemistry of Tina and Amy is contagious,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, in a statement. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

Fey and Poehler organized the coveted award show three years in a row, from 2013 to 2015. They were widely praised for their on-stage quips, witty jokes and electric dynamics. The ceremony was then organized by Jimmy Fallon in 2017, Seth Meyers in 2018, and Ricky Gervais, who was at the front in the center in 2016, as well as this year’s show where he delivered a rather unforgettable monologue. But considering the Golden Globes history of Fey and Poehler, we have the feeling that next year’s event will also be indelible.