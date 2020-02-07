Timothy Busfield can’t believe he’s married to Melissa Gilbert

“Thirtysomething” actor Timothy Busfield says he is “the happiest man on earth” because he is married to “Little House on the Prairie” star Melissa Gilbert.

The two, who live in Manhattan, tied the knot in 2013, and the sound of it, Busfield, now 62, circled Gilbert for 55 years now.

“A friend of mine, John McNamara who made ‘The Magicians’, we’re throwing a movie for her in the 80s or 90s and she wasn’t interested in us or the movie,” he explained on page Six at the premiere of his new TV show “For Life” this week.

“Fortunately time passed and I started to look good, I think”. “I was just lucky. I had to wait until she was in her late 40s. I could not compete with Rob Lowe or Bruce Boxleitner. Those guys have chin! “

Gilbert’s previous relationships include a marriage with “Babylon 5” actor Bruce Boxleitner and a long on-off, off-again romance with Rob Lowe with a broken engagement. Busfield has been married twice before.

Joy Bryant, Mary Stuart Masterson, Nicholas Pinnock and executive producer 50 Cent also attended the premiere of “For Life”.

