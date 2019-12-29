Timo Meier, Sharks respond after team meeting – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN JOSE – A team meeting where some difficult truths were spoken helped the Sharks press the reset button, at least for one night.

Hours after the Sharks met as a team and "called each other on the carpet," according to coach Bob Boughner, the Sharks responded on Saturday night with their most complete effort in recent memory.

Timo Meier recorded his first NHL triplet in his career and goalkeeper Martin Jones stopped 26 of 27 shots to help Sharks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 and break a run of four straight losses.

Barclay Goodrow had three assists, Evander Kane had two assists and both Mario Ferraro and Joel Kellman scored their first goals in their career NHL when the Sharks closed a seven-game home stay with a 2-4-1 record.

The Sharks lost to the Los Angeles Kings devastatingly on Friday, with a two-goal lead in the third period before losing 3-2 in overtime. The defeat reduced the Sharks record in December to 1-8-2, as they fell to 15th and last place in the Western Conference.

On Saturday morning, the Sharks gathered to talk about what went wrong, not only against the Kings but during a disastrous month. They needed to restore an identity, or at least begin to form a new one, and discover what would make them successful in the second half of the season.

"You can talk a lot, but it's about what is done on the ice," Ferraro said. “That was a very important meeting for us. It's about that heart and that passion that you show there and that compete.

"At the end of the day, that is the team that is going to win. That is the team that is going to win the Stanley Cup. The team that plays hard, loves it more and joins as a family."

The main messages of the meeting were about responsibility, being prepared to play, being physical and better handling the disc in closed games. The Sharks responded on all fronts, as some restructured lines helped the team match a high season to achieve strength goals in a game.

Instead of returning to bad habits on Saturdays every time the Flyers made an effort, the Sharks maintained their composure for the most part and backed away.

"To see the message we sent this morning about identity and how we want to play and be a harder team to face, I thought we were much more physical," Boughner said. "We were in the body and after a (period), I think we were (up) 17-4 in hits."

"That must be a staple of our game. We are not a flashy team. We have to beat the teams."

No one needed a game like Saturday more than Meier. Boughner did not mention him by name on Friday when he said only eight or nine strikers appeared in the loss to the Kings, but it was clear that Meier understood the message.

Meier has not been the only one struggling to produce this season, of course. The Sharks arrived on Saturday with only 21 goals scored in 11 games this month.

But Meier looks like someone who needs to take his game to another level this season, or at least keep up with the pace he set last season when he scored 30 goals. He arrived on Saturday with 11 goals and 22 points in 39 games.

Meier scored his first goal with 10:39 remaining in the second period, then added the objectives of the third period at 1:36 and 12:52 marks Kane's assists.

"The important thing is to work hard," Shark captain Logan Couture said of Meier. “Timo returned to that tonight. When he works, he is a very good player. When he doesn't, he will fight. "

San Jose Sharks' right wing, Barclay Goodrow (23), clashes with Philadelphia Flyers defender Shayne Gostisbehere (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, California, on Saturday, December 28 from 2019. (AP Photo / John Hefti)

Meier was called by goalkeeper interference at the 11:51 mark of the first period. He didn't want the penalty, of course, but he needed to establish a plan for how he wanted to play: aggressive, straight lines, always attacking.

"Managing the network, putting disks behind their (defenders)," Meier said. "This is how I will have my chances."

The Sharks entered the sixth Sunday in the Pacific Division and 13th in the Western Conference, seven points from a playoff spot. This next road trip will be an indication of whether Sharks can continue with this approach.

Perhaps it is the beginning of something positive. Maybe it's just a problem.

"It's a victory. That's it," said Couture. "In the grand scheme of things, we are still close to the bottom. Therefore, we need to win many more games."