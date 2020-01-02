Timmy Allen plays 40 minutes in Utah's victory over the state of Oregon and has an impact on offense and defense

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – It's not often that a player spends 40 minutes in a basketball game, but that's what Timmy Allen did for the Utes in Thursday night's victory over the state of Oregon.

Allen never had a break and, as usual, was the great contributor of the Utes at both ends of the floor, as he produced another double double with 25 points and 10 rebounds and played a solid defense against the top scorer of the Beavers, Three Tinkle.

Allen and Tinkle entered the game as the two best scorers in the Pac-12 Conference, but Allen was clearly the best player, especially in the second half when he beat Tinkle 14-5.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said he wanted to put Allen in Tinkle from the start, but chose not to do so so he wouldn't have fault problems. But after Tinkle left early, he switched Allen to him.

"Timmy is one of our best defenders, so we didn't start him on (Tinkle), but after he started it, Timmy had a lot more impact on him," he said.

Krystkowiak was also impressed with how Allen could be so effective in all aspects of his game for the entire 40 minutes.

"Timmy has not taken his foot off the pedal. He has a great approach to our practice and is completely committed to what we are trying to do. Being able to play 40 minutes with effort on both ends of the floor says a lot."

Allen also sank 13 of 15 free throws and was disappointed by his failures, which came at the beginning of the game.