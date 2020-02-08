Timmy Allen has the basketball victory in Utah for the Utah men

SALT LAKE CITY – Although Timmy Allen has continued to play well for the Utes in general – and has provided some valuable leadership for the young team – the sophomore student has been struggling to shoot the ball since the Pac-12 promotion began.

Make that had struggled to shoot the ball.

The Utes were fueled by his hot hand and their stingy defense en route to a 60-45 win over California on Saturday night at the Huntsman Center.

Allen scored a game high of 21 points and sank half of his 16 shots to help Utah follow his impressive win over Stanford with a great win over the other Bay Area team.

Allen kept the bears on his own and scored 14 of the last 20 points of Utah.

Do you hear that sigh of relief?

It sounds almost as good as it just swung that night for Allen, something that hadn’t happened to him regularly in nearly two months.

“I missed pictures I had to take – and still today, truthfully,” Allen said. “But it feels good. I have a lot more work to do. I’m just glad we have the W. That’s all that matters. “

All the better if good shooting performance and a good scoreboard result coincide.

That just wasn’t the case in Pac-12 promotion.

Prior to Saturday’s breakout game, Allen had taken only 32.4% of his shots in 10 conference games. Worse, he had only made three of 17 attempts from a 3-point range. He hadn’t hit 50% of his shots since he had hit 8 of 15 field goals in the first win over Kentucky on December 18-12.

That low shooting rate came after the small attacker earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors twice in December and shot a crackling 53.3% against the non-conference opponents of the Utes (including a 12-for-20, 27 point against BYU).

If you think a shooting is going to bother the team leader and top scorer of Utah, you don’t know this child very well. Allen said he just spent time in the gym when he could, got reps, and tried to work his way back to more consistent results.

“It’s all I can do,” he said.

As if he were preaching his teammates during the highs and lows of an eight-lane season, Allen was determined to maintain a positive attitude even when his shots were not fired.

“Your mind is something nobody can touch,” Allen said. “Especially the whole Kobe (Bryant) thing related the kind of life. I’m blessed, man. If I miss shots, it’s a game, so go back to the gym and do some more work and love what I do. No complaints. “

Coach Larry Krystkowiak from Utah said that the most important goal scorer of his team – Allen scores an average of 18.4 points – had a number of ‘self-inflicted’ shooting problems. Allen tends to attract a crowd, and he sometimes gets into trouble when he forces shots against larger opponents while he works double. With that in mind, Krystkowiak said he liked what he heard from a commentator while watching an NBA game last week: “If you have the ability to attract multiple people, make sure you move the ball . “

Krystkowiak absolutely wants Allen to keep shooting with the higher percentages because he is the most explosive scorer of the Utes, but he also wants him to involve other teammates and put them on success. He thought it was great that Allen had eight assists at USC (in a game in which he shot 5-for-20).

“If he comes into that mindset to find that mix, I think it’s important,” Krystkowiak said. “We have to keep working on it. It is also a nice line, because he is super capable of bringing us some buckets.”