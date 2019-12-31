Timetable for impeachment proceedings in the Senate and how it will work: NPR

President Trump’s fate is now in the hands of the Senate. The House of Representatives has charged the president, and it is up to the senators to decide whether to remove him from office.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Released a resolution Monday outlining the rules of the Senate process. The Senate will vote on the proposal on Tuesday. Given the majority of Republicans, it is expected to exist.

It’s been over a month since parliament voted against Trump for abusing his power and hindering Congress. House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Had delayed submission of the articles to the Senate, essentially delaying the process because she wanted details about the process.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signs impeachment proceedings against President Trump in the Rayburn Room on Capitol Hill on January 15.

She finally gave in, without further information from McConnell, and appointed the House impeachment officers to act as prosecutors on January 15.

The next day, Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in as chair of the trial. He then took the oath senators who vowed to practice “impartial justice” as a jury.

Here you can find out more about the different roles and how the trial version works.

Establishing the basic rules

When: The Senate will vote on the organization of the resolution on January 21

The details of impeachment proceedings against the Senate are generally open for negotiation, but this negotiation essentially ended when Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Announced that he had the votes to advance a resolution in which the Process is outlined without Democrats. That is expected on Tuesday.

McConnell’s plan consists of two main phases: first, reasoning and questioning. The second phase begins with a debate about whether to call witnesses and bring further evidence.

Senate minority chairman Chuck Schumer, D-NY., Had previously pushed for a deal that should include testimony from witnesses, including officials from the Trump administration.

However, it only takes 51 votes to approve the rules, so McConnell can rest assured that his majority will start the process without such a deal. Schumer was unable to get four Senate Republicans to break with McConnell over the Democrats’ request for witnesses.

The process

Timing: starts on January 22nd

Once the process starts, there are clear rules for each of the main players. US Chief Justice John Roberts presides. Senators don’t speak; You can only ask written questions.

Impeachment officials from the House of Representatives will support the Democrats’ argument. The President’s defense includes the White House attorney, outside attorneys, and a number of Republican MPs. It is the first time in the investigation that the White House is committed to the files. The White House declined to participate in the House’s democratic negotiations, which Trump considered “fraud.”

Opening arguments start on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Each page has up to 24 hours to justify itself within two days.

Then the senators have 16 hours to ask questions in the Chamber, followed by two hours each of arguments between the impeachers of Parliament and the president’s lawyers.

Then comes the debate about whether to summon witnesses or submit new documents.

Here, moderate Republicans could throw wrenches into the leadership’s plans if enough of them decide to hear additional statements.

These procedural votes only require a majority. A 50:50 tie is considered a failure because Vice President Pence cannot cast the decisive vote as he would (and did) in other cases. The Supreme Judge is unlikely to want to cast a decisive vote while presiding over the process and trying to maintain impartiality.

The rules also stipulate that every witness must be dropped off before testifying.

The final vote

Time: TBD

After the trial, the Senate decides whether the president is convicted or acquitted in every impeachment process. 67 votes are required for the conviction of Trump and thus for his impeachment. That would mean 20 Republicans would have to join the Democrats – a highly unlikely prospect.

To deny Trump the charge or dismiss the charge, however, only requires 51 votes.

