Times like these by Hayes Carll: listen to the new version

Hayes Carll recorded a new simplified version of his song “Times Like These”, which appeared for the first time on his album What It Is in 2019.

The original version was lively and aggressive, a boastful rocker in the mold of Chuck Berry, but also carried a bubbling political message.

“I wrote the song for a guy who watches his country tear apart and the frustration and fear he felt,” said Carll. “I tried to capture the psychic toll that creates – but although I liked the speed and attitude of the original music, it also masked this heaviness.”

This new version reduces instrumentation to a simple arrangement of acoustic guitar, Dobro and violin, set to a slower and more marshy tempo. “At times like these, I want someone to be on my side / Instead of bringing them together, we’re just widening the big gap,” growls Carll, targeting politicians and members of the media who take advantage of a gap between people. Although he recorded this new version in January, it took on new importance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is frightening to watch us demonize each other so that” compromise “and” empathy “become dirty words, and we are told that those with whom we disagree should be treated as enemies and are not worthy of respect or decency, “adds Carll. “It is difficult to see elected leaders and the media thrive on the seedling division rather than trying to inform and unite the people they serve. I don’t like what it does to my mind or where it ultimately leads us as a country. “

Carll was forced to postpone his live concerts during the pandemic, but appeared alongside his wife, singer-songwriter Allison Moorer, for a brief live set in mid-April. On April 17, Carll launched a new Patreon with the mission to play and release new music with the support of his fans.