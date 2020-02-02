Timeline for confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Canada paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

January 28, 2020: Health authorities confirm Canada’s second case of the new corona virus. The wife had recently traveled with her husband to Wuhan, China, which confirmed the first case in Canada.

January 28, 2020: Health officials in British Columbia say that a man in his forties is supposed to have the new corona virus and does well when he recovers in his home in Vancouver. B.C.’s health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says the man often works in China and voluntarily isolates himself on his return to Canada.

January 28, 2020: The suspected case of the new strain of coronavirus in B.C. is confirmed by the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

January 31, 2020: Toronto man admitted to the hospital with the new coronavirus is good enough to go home. Sunnybrook Hospital says he will continue to recover at home, where his wife is also in self-isolation.

January 31, 2020: The third case of Ontario for the new corona virus is confirmed. The patient, a woman in her twenties, had traveled to the affected area in China. The University student in London, Ont., Initially tested negative for the virus, but a subsequent test at the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg was positive. Health officials say her symptoms are low.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 2, 2020.

The Canadian press